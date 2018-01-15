Shoplifters now more brazen due to Prop. 47

The cost of products at the grocery store or at a box retailers includes the cost of products stolen by shoplifters. California has declared, by Prop. 47 that shoplifting is now a game, not a crime. Another reason California is expensive, government approves and protects petty criminals—and it all adds up.
“But opponents of the ballot initiative have said it has led to a sharp rise in the number of property crimes throughout the state, and tied the hands of the law enforcement community in providing a deterrent against the sort of quality-of-life crimes that impact everyday citizens.
And it doesn’t look like the law is going to change anytime soon.
By rescheduling certain property related crimes from felonies to misdemeanors, and raising the threshold for what sorts of crimes can be charges as a felony, some in the legislative and law enforcement communities, including Cooper, feel that the law shifts the power back to those who know how to exploit the law at the expense of everyday citizens and business owners who are left without much legal recourse to protect their property.”
Since local jails are overcrowded, due to State prison releasing criminals to the local jails, shoplifters get a ticket, told to appear at a hearings, and they know the cops will not come after them if they do not show. Being arrested for shoplifting in California is an inconvenience and nothing more.
Proposition 47 was supposed to be a crucial component in relieving the overpopulation of California’s jails and prisons and a vehicle for saving millions in costs associated with incarcerating nonviolent, non-serious criminals.
