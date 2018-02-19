Should Government Own and Run Golf Courses?

By

Is it the role of government to own and run a golf course? How about stadiums, convention centers or bus systems? The first role of government is to protect the citizens—but in city after city, cops are being fire, or get a 10% cur—like in Oroville—are no increase, like in Simi Valley. All for the same reason, to finance the collapsing CalPERS. Now the City of Lindsay, famous for its olives, is thinking of leasing for $1 a year, its nine hole golf course. Stockton, a city on the verge of bankruptcy, is thinking of selling its two golf courses for housing and retail shops. It is time government end its role as an entrepreneur and return to governing. What do you think?

Another Valley city may ditch its golf course

Lindsay says it’s too costly to maintain

Local businessman might take it over

Central Valley Business Times, 2/19/18

The city of Lindsay, in Tulare County, is the latest Central Valley city to say its municipal golf course is too much of a burden.

But rather than close it, Lindsay officials are talking with a local businessman about operating the nine-hole course. Under consideration is leasing the land for a dollar a year to the businessman.

To the north, the city of Stockton is still mulling whether to close both of its 18-hole golf courses. Under the plan being considered, Swensen Golf Course would be sold to developers for housing and retail space.