Should Todd Spitzer Leave Office for Sexual Harassment?

March 26, 2017 By Stephen Frank Leave a Comment

Several years ago Orange County Assistant DA (at the time) had to end his involvement in two murder trials, due to exhaustion and ended up getting medical help instead of convictions.  San Diego elected Bob Filner as Mayor and then the lawsuits were filed against his sexual harassment—costing the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Then we had the infamous Democrat Congressman Anthony Weiner, who loved to photograph his private parts and send them out to lots of people.  Add to these Democrats Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer.  He is being charged in a civil suit with wrongful termination, due to his employee not wanting to be sexually harassed.  Did I mention he now wants to be the District Attorney, with a history of not being able to handle stress, charges of wrongful termination and sexual harassment?

“A former employee of Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against her ex-boss Friday.

Christine Richters, 50, who once was a Playboy Playmate of the Month, filed the lawsuit Friday afternoon.”

This will be a case the media watches.

Spitzer_CPR_Ad

Sexy ex-Playboy Playmate of month sues OC supervisor boss over firing

Posted by Ken Stone, MyNewsLA,  3/24/17

A former employee of Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against her ex-boss Friday.

Christine Richters, 50, who once was a Playboy Playmate of the Month, filed the lawsuit Friday afternoon.

A copy of the lawsuit was not immediately available in the county’s records.

Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the county, declined comment because it is pending litigation. Also, county officials have not been served with the lawsuit yet, she said.

A message left with Spitzer was not immediately returned.

Richters’ attorney, Devon Lyon, also did not immediately return a call for comment.

 

