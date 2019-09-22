By

Your tax dollars in California is being used to PRMOTE pedophilia, at a State College. That is not a typo—our money is being used by radicals to support/promote/normalize a sickness. “The twisted lesson asks students to share their opinions on the notion of pedophilia as a sexual orientation. It should go without saying that it simply shouldn’t be regarded as an acceptable or fundamental orientation by anyone in American society. Mazzara described being subjected an infamous Vice News video that documented the plight of ‘non-offending’ pedophiles. Those who suffer from sick urges should receive professional, psychological help in private, without seeking to popularize their curse to the general public. Mazzara’s teachers may have known not to go too far in advocating for the outright normalization of pedophilia, but their approach of treating it as an open question is likely to give students the totally wrong impression over how society should approach it. The bigger story is that those involved have not been fired? Are they mentally ill, perverts or are they, themselves pedophilia activists? I want to know what Gov. Newsom is going to do about this. What are the Republican and Democrat leaders in Sacramento going to do about this? Why the silence? Is this why people are registering as Decline to State, instead of a political Party?

SICK: San Diego College Instructs Students on “Pedophilia as a Sexual Orientation”

A Catholic student was subjected to the sick propaganda, and revealed evidence of the depravity online.

Richard Moorhead, Big League Politics, 9/14/19

The push by mainstream media and leftist academics to normalize pedophilia as an acceptable sexual identity appears to be reaching a new level of intensity, as an American student shared a powerpoint slide from a college class describing pedophilia in strikingly ambiguous terms on Friday.

Alex Malazza, a self-identifying Catholic student of San Diego, posted evidence of the sick propaganda on his Twitter account. He specified that the “lesson” took place at a state university- while it’s unclear exactly where he’s a student, the major state university in his city is San Diego State University.

The twisted lesson asks students to share their opinions on the notion of pedophilia as a sexual orientation. It should go without saying that it simply shouldn’t be regarded as an acceptable or fundamental orientation by anyone in American society.

Mazzara described being subjected an infamous Vice News video that documented the plight of ‘non-offending’ pedophiles.

Those who suffer from sick urges should receive professional, psychological help in private, without seeking to popularize their curse to the general public.

Mazzara’s teachers may have known not to go too far in advocating for the outright normalization of pedophilia, but their approach of treating it as an open question is likely to give students the totally wrong impression over how society should approach it.

Child sex abuse is among the worst crime any man or woman can commit, and pedophilia should be shamed and reviled. In an era where liberal elements of American society are quick to condemn others for a wide variety of behaviors, you’d hope pedophilia would take the cake as behavior unworthy of nuanced discussion. But according to Mazzara, state university professors see things differently.