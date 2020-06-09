By

The Silicon Valley folks have demanded Trump leave office, opposed the appointment of Justice Kavanagh, opposed free speech in social media and funded radical, bigoted causes nationwide. To thank them a group of Regressives are now creating a new tax—aimed at the Zuckerberg’s of the world—the very, very rich. Why? Because who would oppose taking an extra billion or so a year from people like him? “Creaven, 29, a chemical engineer for San Diego’s county government, moved to Palo Altojust last month in order to introduce a ballot proposal to institute a Warren-style wealth tax on anybody who lives in the city. His proposed wealth tax simultaneously capitalizes on two unique things: California’s permissive rules for ballot initiatives and on the geographic concentration of some of Silicon Valley’s richest. Within those 25 square miles of Palo Alto is a wildly disproportionate amount of America’s most extravagant fortunes: Mark Zuckerberg’s $85 billion, Larry Page’s $65 billion, and Laurene Powell Jobs’s $25 billion, to name a few. Creaven sought out the California city that had the right mix of liberal-enough politics, easy ballot access, and plenty of billionaires. That packed geography is a vulnerability for the country’s billionaire class. And if Warren isn’t going to be president, his ballot proposal is a pretty workable backup plan to a national policy. Palo Alto is the home of Stanford University, a place built on capitalism, now promoting socialism as the moderate position, between freedom and communism. Watch as this tax is approved—and the very rich in Palo Alto leave the city and maybe the State>

Silicon Valley billionaires survived Elizabeth Warren. Now they have to deal with her supporters.

A Warren supporter took her wealth tax idea from Iowa and New Hampshire and brought it to the supermarkets of Palo Alto, California.

By Theodore Schleifer, Vox ReCode, 6/8/20

Tech billionaires may have dodged Sen. Elizabeth Warren and her promise to tax their wealth. But one Warren supporter is taking that fight to the billionaires’ backyard: Silicon Valley.

The battle is now moving into new territory: From the campaign trail of Iowa and New Hampshire to the supermarkets of Palo Alto, California. That’s where an activist named Kevin Creaven is pursuing a clever, although legally questionable, strategy to tax the fortunes of billionaires.

A single Warren loyalist is unlikely to pose a serious threat to America’s wealthiest. But he represents the most brazen attempt yet by an interloper to parachute into Bay Area politics to make a broader national point about tech fortunes. And he shows how, despite Warren’s failure to capture the Democratic nomination, her idea for a wealth tax has leaped well into the mainstream and ignited a new wave of aggressive activism toward tech billionaires.

Creaven, 29, a chemical engineer for San Diego’s county government, moved to Palo Altojust last month in order to introduce a ballot proposal to institute a Warren-style wealth tax on anybody who lives in the city. His proposed wealth tax simultaneously capitalizes on two unique things: California’s permissive rules for ballot initiatives and on the geographic concentration of some of Silicon Valley’s richest.

Within those 25 square miles of Palo Alto is a wildly disproportionate amount of America’s most extravagant fortunes: Mark Zuckerberg’s $85 billion, Larry Page’s $65 billion, and Laurene Powell Jobs’s $25 billion, to name a few.

Creaven sought out the California city that had the right mix of liberal-enough politics, easy ballot access, and plenty of billionaires. That packed geography is a vulnerability for the country’s billionaire class. And if Warren isn’t going to be president, his ballot proposal is a pretty workable backup plan to a national policy.

“When you see that 66 percent of people support any issue and you live in a direct democracy, I think someone should take charge and get that done. I don’t think we should live as if we’re under some tyranny,” Creaven said. “I just don’t see a viable way to get this done federally.”

Creaven’s proposal, like Warren’s, would assess a 2 percent tax on every dollar over $50 million in net worth and a 3 percent tax on every dollar over $1 billion. Creaven says the latter rate alone could lead to over $10 billion a year in tax revenue. (He admits that figure comes from a crude analysis he conducted by examining the reported net worths of the dozen or so Palo Alto residents on the Forbes 400 list.)

Tossing in a dash of entrepreneur Andrew Yang’s ideas, Creaven also wants to use that money to send a $2,500 check to every resident of Palo Alto in the first year of the new tax.

The proposal, to be sure, would have to clear many bars before Zuckerberg or the other mega-billionaires should start clutching their dollars closer. Creaven needs to secure about 2,300 signatures for his initiative to qualify for the November ballot, a relatively low threshold that he feels confident he’ll meet. But then there is the question of whether it could actually clear the two-thirds supermajority it would need to pass — a steep climb in the high-income, fiscally conservative city of 65,000.

Then come the legal challenges, which are not uncommon in the aftermath of ballot initiatives but seem practically inevitable here given concerns about its constitutionality in California. For example, no California cities have their own income taxes, because they are “preempted” by California’s state income tax regime.

David A. Carrillo, executive director of UC Berkeley’s California Constitution Center, said it’s possible the courts might take some unusual steps in this case.

“California courts are usually reluctant to prevent measures from going on the ballot, but this may be the rare measure that’s too legally suspect to go to the voters,” Carrillo said. “And getting it on the ballot might be self-defeating,” he added, because it could “doom future attempts to tax the wealthy.”

Creaven said he had not consulted a lawyer on the measure, which he wrote himself, but argued that a wealth tax was more similar to a local property tax than a city income tax.

Wealth taxes, previously a fringe idea, proved to be one of the breakout hits of the Democratic primary, surprisingly popular with not just liberals but a majority of Republicans as well. Yet Nancy Shepherd, a former mayor of Palo Alto, said that she felt the relative popularity of the idea was an insufficient rationale in a city with a median household income of $137,000. Shepherd thinks the wealth tax proposal would be unlikely to pass in Palo Alto, though it might fare differently in a neighboring city like, say, Menlo Park, where about 10 percent of residents live in poverty.

“People in Palo Alto don’t mind people making money,” she said. “I’m not sure that this has the urgency to solve a problem. Initiatives should be solving a problem.”

There are also bound to be concerns about the enforceability of a wealth tax that’s imposed in just one city. Mark Zuckerberg technically lives — or, in legalese, domiciles — in Palo Alto. But if he’s facing a billion-dollar tax bill in Palo Alto, he might move his domicile to San Francisco or Lake Tahoe, where he also owns homes. Powell Jobs has two other homes just in Silicon Valley. Creaven’s proposal tries to solve this with two ideas: an “exit tax” for any billionaires who exit Palo Alto, and by making evasion a crime (which troubles some legal scholars.)

The idea of a more local version of a wealth tax has made some progress elsewhere in the country. Seattle, Washington, instated a 2.25 percent tax on certain households in 2017, though that measure has since been ruled unconstitutional by the courts. Burlington, Vermont, is considering a wealth tax of its own, though those proceedings have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Creaven is the latest in this line of activists. He was never involved in politics until he was inspired enough by Warren to donate to her campaign. Then he started a new political group, Breathe Free America, that is also sponsoring a push for electric cars in Palo Alto in a separate referendum that he is personally funding.

Now, his money is paying for four other organizers who have begun helping him collect signatures at grocery stories outside Palo Alto supermarkets like Safeway and Trader Joe’s, just miles from the mansions of people like Zuckerberg.

But Creaven sees all of these taxes on tech billionaires as merely a good enough alternative for what he really wants: regulation of their business practices.

“[Tech billionaires] might not be paying taxes through regulation the way that other industries are,” Creaven said. “They have a blank check to do whatever they want. And I think we’re seeing right now the immense amount of damage that’s being done by the tech industry. And we can’t really regulate them.”