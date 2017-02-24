Silicon Valley Hypocrites Pay Women LESS

By

Zuckerberg and his Silicon Valley buddies denounce Donald Trump for words he has used. They do not mention the large number of women in his business operation at the top ranks and the high wages he pays. The same for his Administration. They just do not like his words. Yet, Mark and friends have great words for the protection of women—then pay them less than men. “Still, many tech careers have glaring gender pay issues. Last November, job listings site Glassdoor examined the 16 popular tech jobs for which the most data was available, and found that 12 of those jobs had pay gaps above the national average, per the San Francisco Business Times. Adjusted for factors like experience, the jobs with the biggest discrepancies included computer programmer, game artist positions, information security specialists and software architects. Male programmers currently make 28.3 percent more than women, while male game artists make 15.8 percent more, the study found.” Actions, not words count. In that, Zuckerberg and friends abuse women by paying them significantly less than men. Before they get upset with the words of Trump, they need to correct their actions.

Gina Hall, Business Journal, 2/21/17

Women in California are falling behind in pay equality, despite the uptick in conversation about the issue on both a state and national level.

New numbers out from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that women’s weekly earnings in the Golden State in 2015 averaged 15 percent below their male counterparts. California women who were full-time wage and salary workers had median usual weekly earnings of $775, compared to the $914 median usual weekly earnings for men. Women made up 42.3 percent of the 12.6 million employed in California in 2015.

The California-based gender pay gap equates to a $7,000 loss annually for women and marks the widest pay gap since 2002. The comparisons between women and their male counterparts did not “control for factors that can be significant in explaining earnings differences, such as job skills and responsibilities, work experience and specialization,” per the report.

California was not the only state to lose ground — the gender pay gap grew in 31 states and Washington, D.C. The nation’s capital saw its pay gap grow by the largest amount — 8.6 percentage points in 2015. Nationally, female wages fell to 81.1 percent of men’s wages in 2015, compared to 82.5 percent in 2014.

The report is disappointing to those in Silicon Valley fighting for gender equality. Several large tech firms, including Facebook, LinkedIn and Apple, claim to have eliminated their gender wage gaps.

Still, many tech careers have glaring gender pay issues. Last November, job listings site Glassdoor examined the 16 popular tech jobs for which the most data was available, and found that 12 of those jobs had pay gaps above the national average, per the San Francisco Business Times.

Adjusted for factors like experience, the jobs with the biggest discrepancies included computer programmer, game artist positions, information security specialists and software architects. Male programmers currently make 28.3 percent more than women, while male game artists make 15.8 percent more, the study found.

Fortunately, California has made some effort toward solving gender pay discrepancies. In November, Gov. Jerry Brown approved legislation prohibiting employers from using an employee’s prior salary to justify paying them less than peers performing the same work. The new laws could make employers more legally liable for insensitivity toward gender and ethnic wage gaps.