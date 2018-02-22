By

The white male hating Silicon Valley loves to hate industries and businesses, government agencies and policies, it considers “white male” run. But, the Valley itself, is white male run—with a few men from India allowed into the inner circle. Blacks and women serve lunch and clean up, not for leadership in the Valley. “A Business Times analysis of publicly listed boards at the 20 largest biotech employers in the Bay Area as of mid-February found that men hold an average of 86 percent of board seats, compared to an 80 percent average across the S&P 500. One quarter of those 20 large companies — Genentech, Boehringer Ingelheim, FibroGen, Nektar Therapeutics and NGM Biopharmaceuticals — had zero women on their boards of directors as of this month.” Why isn’t NOW and the Soros Progressives denouncing this? Follow the money. Zuckerberg and friends finance the hate whitey efforts in this nation.

Silicon Valley’s (other) gender in tech problem: Women in Bay Area biotech are still waiting to break through

“I hate to say it, but I never go anymore to meetings with a male investor without another male,” said Karin Lachmi, now founder and chief scientific officer of the Los Altos company Bioz.

By Lauren Hepler, San Francisco Business Times, 2/22/18

Five years ago, fresh off a post-doctoral fellowship at Stanford focused on immunobiology, Karin Lachmi decided to forge her own path in the biotech industry.

The Israeli-born scientist with a Ph.D. in molecular biology started pitching a startup: a search engine for life science research, which would digitize and summarize articles rated by peers. The Yelp-for-biotech idea quickly captured the attention of Silicon Valley venture capitalists. Pitches to male investors, though, didn’t always go as planned.

“I hate to say it, but I never go anymore to meetings with a male investor without another male,” said Lachmi, now founder and chief scientific officer of the Los Altos company Bioz. “There was one that after a meeting invited me to a Jacuzzi. There was one that forced me to kiss him in the middle of a meeting.”

Interviews with more than a dozen Bay Area biotech founders, executives and analysts reveal an industry that prides itself on empirical data grappling with how to confront a glaring gender divide. Some of those interviewed spoke about blatant sexism, subtle verbal slights and stunted career growth. A San Francisco Business Times analysis of company data shows how board and executive leadership is still largely dominated by men.

A Business Times analysis of publicly listed boards at the 20 largest biotech employers in the Bay Area as of mid-February found that men hold an average of 86 percent of board seats, compared to an 80 percent average across the S&P 500. One quarter of those 20 large companies — Genentech, Boehringer Ingelheim, FibroGen, Nektar Therapeutics and NGM Biopharmaceuticals — had zero women on their boards of directors as of this month.