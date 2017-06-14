By

Drive through the city of Los Angeles, from the west side, to the beach areas, down to San Pedro—then go to Watts, downtown L.A. and East L.A. Finally visit Hollywood. Did you find any real land available, privately owned, to create a farm? The City Council, pretending to be Tulare County, decided to give tax relief to urban farmers. No, that is not a joke. I would suggest people grow food on the roofs of their homes—but the city is pushing legislation to force solar panels on the roof of every building in the city. ““Creating urban agricultural zones is much more than what you see on paper. Urban ag zones will transform unsightly underutilized lots, promote a greater sense of community amongst those who participate in agricultural activities at the sites and provide ready access to fresh fruits and vegetables for everyone,” said Councilman Curren Price, who introduced the motion to create the ordinance with former Councilman Felipe Fuentes.” As long as California and Los Angeles exist—and the Hollywood set demand to be heard on foreign policy, Kimmel and Colbert will always have a job—just tell the truth about Los Angeles.

Tax Relief For Urban Farmers Approved By City Council

LA Westmedia, 6/13/17

The Los Angeles City Council today tentatively approved an ordinance to grant tax relief to city farmers and encourage them to transform empty lots into urban farms.

Property Tax Adjustment For Urban Agriculture Land

The vote was 10-0 on first reading, two votes short of the number needed

for immediate approval. A second vote will be taken next week.

Under the Urban Agricultural Incentive Zones Act, cities may establish

agricultural zones where property owners who allow their land to be used for

agricultural purposes for a minimum of five years can receive a property tax

adjustment and be reassessed at the average statewide irrigated agriculture

land rate.

Transform Lots, Community Building, Access To Fresh Food

“Creating urban agricultural zones is much more than what you see on

paper. Urban ag zones will transform unsightly underutilized lots, promote a

greater sense of community amongst those who participate in agricultural

activities at the sites and provide ready access to fresh fruits and vegetables

for everyone,” said Councilman Curren Price, who introduced the motion to

create the ordinance with former Councilman Felipe Fuentes.

Incentive Zones In 88 Cities In The County

The county Board of Supervisors adopted the Urban Agricultural Incentive

Zones Act in 2016, which cleared the way for any of the 88 cities in the

county to create incentive zones.

Repurposing Vacant Properties

“We see (urban agricultural zones) as a restorative measure to advance

equity and justice in the city of L.A. by repurposing vacant properties in

historically disenfranchised and divested communities and repurposing them

towards being able to grow food, promote economic enterprises, promote economic

development and support social cohesion in communities,” said Breanna Hawkins,

the Los Angeles Food Policy Council‘s policy director.