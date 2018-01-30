Simi Valley Police and Other Cities Giving Info on Illegal Aliens to ICE

By

I am proud to be a citizen in Simi Valley. There are 14 other cities that have residents that should also be proud—their police departments, like Simi Valley, are helping ICE find illegal aliens. They have been doing this by allowing ICE access to the “license plate reader” program. “The Trump administration is following through with its promise to crack down on immigrants living in the U.S. illegally with agents from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement now having access to license plate reader information from cities across the U.S. But, a report by the Electronic Frontier Foundation revealed that at least 14 California cities had already been sharing that information with the federal agency for years.” Now that this information is out, will the California Attorney General indict the Police Chiefs and city councils involved, under the sanctuary city law—he has already threatened to arrest any private property member that assists ICE. AG Becerra has no choice—either take legal action against Simi Valley Police Chief Livingstone or admit the law you demanded is illegal and can not be enforced.

ICE agents now have access to a database of license plates thanks to a Livermore company.

By Hoa Quách, Patch , 1/29/18

CALIFORNIA — The Trump administration is following through with its promise to crack down on immigrants living in the U.S. illegally with agents from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement now having access to license plate reader information from cities across the U.S.

But, a report by the Electronic Frontier Foundation revealed that at least 14 California cities had already been sharing that information with the federal agency for years.

News reports last week revealed that the federal agency struck a deal with Livermore-based Vigilant Solution to obtained license plate reader information. In a statement to CNN, an ICE spokesperson said the information would be a “tool in support of its investigations.”

The news sparked outrage among immigrant rights’ activists who are raising privacy concerns.

Apparently, the access to a license plate database isn’t unusual in some California cities. Electronic Frontier Foundation published a report Monday stating that the following police departments have already provided that access to ICE:

Anaheim Police Department

Antioch Police Department

Bakersfield Police Department

Chino Police Department

Fontana Police Department

Fountain Valley Police Department

Glendora Police Department

Hawthorne Police Department

Montebello Police Department

Orange Police Department

Sacramento Police Department

San Diego Police Department

Simi Valley Police Department

Tulare Police Department

“ICE agents have also obtained direct access to this data through user accounts provided by local law enforcement. For example, an ICE officer obtained access through the Long Beach Police Department’s system in November 2016 and ran 278 license plate searches over nine months. Two CBP officers further conducted 578 plate searches through Long Beach’s system during that same period,” Electronic Frontier Foundation wrote.