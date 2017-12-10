Sleazy Democrat Cong. Adam Shiff CAUGHT Leaking Document

By

Watch CNN or MSNBC any day of the week and you will see the California Congressman Adam Shiff claim definitively that Trump colluded with Russia and that Hillary did nothing wrong. Shiff thinks impeachment is great—even when caught in a sting to prove he is the leaker on the House Intelligence Committee. For this, he should be forced to resign from Congress—he took secret information and gave it to the press—trying to embarrass the President—instead, he is shown to be a sleazy politician playing with our nation’s security. “By now everyone is likely aware of the Fake News story run by CNN on Friday surrounding an email received by Donald Trump Jr. The email was part of the investigative evidence shared with the House Intelligence committee; and later leaked from within that committee to CNN – thereby initiating the false reporting on the content. The central issue in the CNN story was the date of an email. It was leaked from within the committee, and later reported by CNN, that the date was “September 4th, 2016”; a date convenient for a collusion narrative between Trump Jr and WikiLeaks. As Ranking Democrat on the Committee and the most vocal denounced of the President—teasing confidential information in his TV interviews, Shiff looks like the leaker. Would anyone be surprised?

The New FBI Agency Everyone Forgot – Did Adam Schiff Just Get Caught in an Elaborate Counterintelligence Sting?…

by sundance, The Conservative Tree House, 12/9/17

By now everyone is likely aware of the Fake News story run by CNN on Friday surrounding an email received by Donald Trump Jr. The email was part of the investigative evidence shared with the House Intelligence committee; and later leaked from within that committee to CNN – thereby initiating the false reporting on the content.

The central issue in the CNN story was the date of an email.

It was leaked from within the committee, and later reported by CNN, that the date was “September 4th, 2016”; a date convenient for a collusion narrative between Trump Jr and WikiLeaks.

However, the real date, on the actual email, was “September 14th, 2016”; a day after Wikileaks published the content of their DNC leaks and a date that makes the entire CNN report a ‘nothingburger’.

However, CNN reports that two independent sources originally leaked to them the contents of what they had seen on the email in question. But CNN never saw the email, until later in the day.

Think about this carefully.

♦Two “independent sources” both looked at an email, and both came away from reading that email with the wrong date? How is that possible?

It has been CTH contention for several weeks that a counterintelligence sting operation has been going on within the IC community. False trails of information, seeded by ‘White Hat’ investigators, intended to be captured by ‘Black Hat’ leakers – and delivered to their usurping allies in media. The stories are fake, the leaks are real.

All investigative documents, relating to the witness, are provided to the congressional committees prior to the interviews with the witnesses; or, if the information is classified, each committee member has an opportunity to review the documents via a controlled SCIF environment when no physical copies are allowed as part of the evidence.

The Don JR./Wikileaks email could very easily be part of a ‘sting’. The date was intentionally seeded as incorrect. The resulting story is fake. The leak, however, is real.

Each nugget of disinformation exposes a specific leaker. Each trail used in the sharing of that disinformation exposes the enabling media. The White Hat plants the fake news seed, and then watches to see where, when, how, to-whom, and from-whom, it shows up.