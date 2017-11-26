SLO city may get three recreational cannabis shops –Town of 44,000

By

San Luis Obispo is a town of 44,000. It is a college town, Cal Poly is a significant part of the community. It is possible that by this time next year, the city will have THREE recreational marijuana shops in town! No medical marijuana shops, but recreational shops! It will be as available to the public as the coffee shops are today. This could force the other cities in the County to also totally open up—since would they want their residents to spend their money in SLO and let that city get all of the revenues? This is a major movement to open marijuana to the free market, not the controlled market.

SLO city may get three recreational cannabis shops

By Peter Johnson, New Times, 11/23/17



San Luis Obispo might become the first city in SLO County to allow a recreational marijuana dispensary. It might even have three.

That’s the city’s current plan, as planning staff continues to write the rules that will govern the emerging cannabis industry in SLO.

Community Development Director Michael Codron told New Times he expects the ordinance to allow for up to three dispensaries in the city. He said the first draft of the regulations would be made public before the end of the calendar year.

“Depending on direction from the City Council, adoption [of the ordinance] could occur as soon as May 2018,” Codron wrote in an email.

The upcoming cannabis regulations will likely allow for indoor commercial cultivation and manufacturing for a combined total of 50,000 square feet citywide—but ban outdoor cultivation, according to the city.

Any potential cannabis vendor may have to go through an application process based on a point system that would consider the history of its business operations, criminal background, financial resources, and whether it’s a local applicant.

Currently, all cannabis activities are banned in the city, per an existing ordinance that was reaffirmed by the City Council in March. SLO wants to time its adoption of a cannabis ordinance concurrently with a citywide zoning update in 2018