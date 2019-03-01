By

The San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors, under prodding by the Sacramento Democrats have agreed to run fully corrupt elections in their County. Honest elections are gone from SLO. The BOS decided to run ballot by mail only campaigns. That means every voter will get a BALLOT. This allows the Democrats and unions, working with illegal aliens, as they did in 2018 in Orange County to come to your door, help you fill out the ballot and then “turn it in”. Of course you will not know if the ballot was turned in unless you go through a massive effort of phone calls and visits. Then you have no chain of custody—the corruption of the system while this story is about SLO—most counties have declared for corruption and dishonest elections. Yes, those are strong words—but Russian style elections deserve strong words. You can be sure after a few cycles of corruption voter turnout will be minimum—why vote if the government demands corrupt elections?

SLO County Supervisors to eventually eliminate polling places, encourage voting by mail

Supervisors OK first phase of new voting model

Nathalie Vera , KEYT, 2/26/19

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A new voting system is coming to San Luis Obispo County.

On Tuesday, the county supervisors approved an initiative that encourages voting by mail. The goal is to modernize local elections by phasing out polling places.

According to SLO County clerk-recorder Tommy Gong, the majority of registered voters in the county are already skipping in-person voting.

“Seventy five percent of the voters are voting by mail,” Gong said.

County leaders are hoping to eventually replace neighborhood polling places with regional voting centers, following the footsteps of five other California counties where voter turn out has increased after switching to vote-by-mail exclusively.

Senate Bill 450 signed by former Governor Jerry Brown in 2016 opened the door for the new system.

If fully implemented in SLO County, voters would be able to cast a ballot at any vote center in the county instead of reporting to a single polling location.

The clerk-recorder says that would reduce voting locations from 77 polling places to 20 vote centers. In a presentation before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Gong said that could lead to longer lines.

Under SB 450, vote centers would be similar to polling places but provide additional benefits besides casting a ballot in person, like access same-day voter registration, receive a replacement ballot, use accessible voting machines, and access language assistance and translated materials.

“Why wouldn’t we do anything we could to enhance voter turn out? Why wouldn’t we go do everything we can,” said District 3 Supervisor Adam Hill.

Gong showed reservations about completely eliminating polling places by the 2020 Presidential Election citing voter confusion.

“Some people don’t always pay attention to the media, then they’re going to show up at their voting place and find out it’s closed,” Gong said.

District 1 Supervisor John Peschong followed up by pointing out older generations could have a harder time adapting to a drastic change by next year.

“55 percent of the people that are using Election Day polling locations are over 55 years of age,” Peschong said. “I’ve met hundreds of people that tell me they don’t trust the postal service, they don’t believe in this, they don’t believe in that. So they need to make sure that the ballots get returned.”

Supervisor Peschong stressed that switching to a new model would require increased voter education efforts.

Gong discussed media and community outreach plans to prepare voters for future elections, but Supervisor Hill criticized the clerk-recorder for failing to do so earlier.

“Two years ago we asked you, and you said, ‘No, we’re not ready [to implement SB 450]’. Now we’re asking, you’re saying, ‘No we’re not ready’. When are we going to be ready,” Hill said.

Gong cited budget concerns as another deterrent for replacing polling places with voter centers.

“Initially, it’s gonna cost the county more money to implement the model. A voter center is a more sophisticated operation that would require new equipment and more training,” Gong said.

In his presentation before the Board of Supervisors, Gong also said the switch would require more staffing to check signatures and prepare ballots for counting and additional resources for vote-by-mail ballots with no signatures or mismatched signatures. Gong said SB 450 also requires counties to pay postage on returned ballots.

According to the clerk-recorder, full vote-by-mail implementation in SLO County would tap into more than $400,000 of the county’s general fund, and require more than $1.3 million in grant funding.

Ultimately, Gong asked the supervisors to revisit the topic for the 2022 midterm election.

In an effort to fully implement SB 450 for post-2020 elections, supervisors asked the County Clerk’s Office to increase voter education, begin encouraging voting by mail and to do, as Gong put it, “more investigation into the ballot drop-off boxes that we want to facilitate.”

“That helps save on the return postage that the counties have to pay for. Those ballots come directly to us instead of through the mail service,” Gong said.

Gong said ballot drop-off boxes may be installed at public places like City Hall, libraries and even grocery stores in the future.

The county clerk-recorder will be making another presentation before the Board of Supervisors in the coming months to detail plans for vote-by-mail outreach and the costs of adding ballot drop-off boxes throughout the region.

The 2020 Presidential Election will still offer voters the option to cast their ballot via mail, or at the polling places.