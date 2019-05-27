By

Have you noticed that the size of your newspaper has shrunk over the past few years? Notice that your favorite journalists no longer have bylines? The owner of the Bee (Modesto, Fresno, and Sacramento) lost $46 million in the last period. Newspaper are closing. Even the El Segundo Times (still using the L.A. Times masthead) is going digital in a big way. The Press-Enterprise in Riverside may be less than three years away from ending its deadtree edition (like the Times) and going all digital. This will save trees and the air.

“The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette of Little Rock will discontinue daily print editions by the end of the year, but will distribute free iPads to digital subscribers to access an online print replica edition, AP reports.

Only the Sunday issue of the 80,000-circulation paper will be printed.

of the 80,000-circulation paper will be printed. Publisher Walter Hussman Jr. said he’s taking the gamble to try to sustain his newsroom of 106 employees and turn a profit, which the paper hasn’t done since 2017.

This is also happening in California—just the media is not covering its own crisis.

SLOW DEATH OF NEWSPAPERS CONTINUES

The Los Angeles Times, now known by locals as the El Segundo Times, is going digital. It has revealed its new digital edition, to replace the dead tree version. In Philadelphia this was tried, and failed. Now in Arkansas another newspaper is about to end its storied history and go into the textbooks.

This is a cheap way to get an iPAD, while the newspapers sell the tablets for a short term subscription, in the long run folks do not want to pay for fake news, biased news and a refusal to print all the news. Newspapers have lost a great deal of credibility. Our generation is watching the slow death of the newspaper industry.

NEWSPAPER MOVES FROM PRINT TO iPAD

Axios AM, 5/25/19

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette of Little Rock will discontinue daily print editions by the end of the year, but will distribute free iPads to digital subscribers to access an online print replica edition, AP reports.

Only the Sunday issue of the 80,000-circulation paper will be printed.

of the 80,000-circulation paper will be printed. Publisher Walter Hussman Jr. said he’s taking the gamble to try to sustain his newsroom of 106 employees and turn a profit, which the paper hasn’t done since 2017.

said he’s taking the gamble to try to sustain his newsroom of 106 employees and turn a profit, which the paper hasn’t done since 2017. Hussman said he’s willing to spend $12 million on the tablets, or about 36,400 iPads, which retail for $329. At the current lowest subscription rate of $34 a month, that would generate about $14.8 million per year — enough for a profit.

Reality bites: In 2011, the Philadelphia Inquirer sold Android tablets for $100 if users signed up for a two-year, $9.99 monthly subscription.

Poynter analyst Rick Edmonds said the program was “very unsuccessful.”