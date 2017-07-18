You are here: Home / Stephen Frank's California Political News And Views / Sly Trump: Senate Killing Repeal of ACA Allows Total Collapse of Obamacare

July 18, 2017 By Stephen Frank Leave a Comment

How do you make the Democrats pay for their obstructionist attitude on repealing and replacing ObamaCare.  How do you show the Democrats are responsible for the lack of health care for millions?  Instead of just the GOP repealing and replacing, you let the system collapse.  And, that is what President Trump is going to do.  The only way for the Democrats to save themselves and protect themselves from a slaughter in 2018 elections, is to work with the GOP to save health care for the country.

The Washington Post yesterday had this headline, “Trump suggests Republicans will let ACA market collapse, then rewrite health law”.  The GOP does not have to do anything—it is collapsing under its own policies.

Sly Trump:  Senate Killing Repeal of ACA Allows Total Collapse of Obamacare

Editorial by Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 7/19/17

Obamacare is dead.  In 14 of the 17 counties in Nevada, there is no health care insurance—all the firms have withdrawn.  In over 1,000 counties in America, out of 3,000, there is either one choice or no choice.  There are legal challenges to the unconstitutional subsidies to the insurance companies.  We are beginning to see the insurance companies announcing more double digit increases for next year.  Last year 6.5 million paid the IRS a penalty rather than pay for health insurance.  This is a system that is in a death spiral.

What does the Trump Administration have to do to allow Obamacare to collapse on its own?  Simple.  There is a legal challenge to the subsidies to the insurance companies, billions of your tax dollars propping up the insurance industry.  Without those subsidies it is possible that the cost of Obamacare would have to DOUBLE in order to not lose money.  Of course the families will not be able to afford this—and if the White House does it right, and I think they can, they will be able to show it was the “Resistance Democrats” that caused this disaster.

So, Attorney General Jeff Sessions files papers with the Court, announcing the Administration agrees with the lawsuit and will stop violating the Constitution.  Years ago the people of California passed Prop. 187, a measure to control illegal aliens.  It passed and the Left filed suit.  The Wilson Administration fought it in the courts.  But, Gray Davis became Governor and he went to court to announce he agreed with the lawsuit, and that Prop. 187 would not be enforced.  So, why can’t Trump do the same?

From the Washington Post story, “President Trump predicted Tuesday morning that Republicans may wait for the federal insurance market to collapse and then work to broker a deal to rewrite the nation’s landmark health-care law, while Senate leaders pressed ahead with a plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act with no immediate replacement.”

The GOP has to demand from the Democrats a plan to “save” Obamacare.  They need to hold hearings on the plan.  For years the Democrats have said that they are willing to fix the ACA, so where is the plan?  Instead of playing defense, the Washington GOP needs to play offense.

In the meantime the White House and GOP Legislative leaders need to be working on a plan for replacement—the repeal will happen because of the collapse of the system.  This needs to be fully vetted by all GOP members of Congress and the Senate.

While some see the defeat of the McConnell plan as harmful to the GOP, I agree with them.  This shows that some in the GOPO would rather act like Democrats then legislate in the best interests of Americans.  When the Trump plan, of allowing it to collapse, happens, then the Trump wing of the GOP will be able to take the needed leadership in pushing through real reforms and the repeal will be pro forma—since the system had collapsed.

Watch the news in October, as the insurance companies announce their withdrawal from the markets and those remaining demand 20% or more increases.  Then the Democrats will understand they are responsible for the collapse and all the Fake News from CNN and the Washington Post or L.A. Times will not save them.

At that point the Trump plan will take over.  This was always going to be a Trump victory—either by legislation or by collapse.  He was right and the Washington Swamp did not see it coming.

