Sly Trump:  Senate Killing Repeal of ACA Allows Total Collapse of Obamacare

How do you make the Democrats pay for their obstructionist attitude on repealing and replacing ObamaCare. How do you show the Democrats are responsible for the lack of health care for millions? Instead of just the GOP repealing and replacing, you let the system collapse. And, that is what President Trump is going to do. The only way for the Democrats to save themselves and protect themselves from a slaughter in 2018 elections, is to work with the GOP to save health care for the country.

The Washington Post yesterday had this headline, “Trump suggests Republicans will let ACA market collapse, then rewrite health law”. The GOP does not have to do anything—it is collapsing under its own policies.