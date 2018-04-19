By

Will Americans understand in November that it is the Democrat Party promoting open borders and keeping illegal aliens in this nation? If they do, there will be a wave—a red wave election.

Smuggling cartels fuel surge in border jumpers from terror-prone Bangladesh

Stephen Dinan, The Washington Times, 4/18/18

The number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh jumping the border to sneak into the U.S. is on pace to double in the Laredo region of Texas, officials said Wednesday, in what is the latest worrying surge of migration from a country with terrorism dangers.

The illegal immigrants pay up to $27,000 to international smuggling organizations to ferry them from Asia into the western hemisphere, where they make their way up through Central America and Mexico to the U.S. border, where they’re led across the Rio Grande.

Another four Bangladeshis were nabbed in the Border Patrol’s Laredo Sector on Wednesday, bringing the total through a little more than six months of the fiscal year to 188. That’s already more than the 181 apprehended in all of fiscal year 2017. In 2016, the sector saw just one.

The increase is worrisome both because of the presence of Islamist terror networks in Bangladesh, and because the immigrants are being coached on what to say when caught at the border, depriving agents of good intelligence.

“It’s definitely a Transnational Criminal Organization that’s doing that networking,” said Scott Good, acting deputy chief patrol agent for the Laredo Sector, who said the TCO, as authorities refer to such syndicates, facilitates the entire trip from start to finish.

TCOs dominate smuggling across the southwest border, and are increasingly a threat when it comes to so-called “special interest countries.”