After our reports gained attention, and after we shamed a local news channel into covering the story, it seems the Southern Nevada Health District has stopped releasing the data to the public. Before our coverage, they were quietly releasing two reports every seven days – a report on Breakthrough Infections in Clark County and a report on Breakthrough Hospitalizations and Deaths in Clark County. On September 2nd, when the death count hit 112 people they stopped releasing the Breakthrough Hospitalizations and Deaths in Clark County report. Another set of reports should have been released on their website on September 9th, but to date, those reports seem to have been stopped. If you took the vaccine for measles, mumps, polio, etc., know of ANY cases of the fully vaccinated coming down with the disease. Here we have in just ONE Nevada County 112 people dead, who were fully vaccinated. Why is the CDC allowing this to stay in the marketplace?

SNHD stops releasing fully vaccinated death numbers after total tops 112 COVID Deaths among Vaxxed

By Network in Vegas, 9/15/21

UPDATE: The Southern Nevada Health District has informed us via Twitter that they have not released the report for 11 days due to “technical difficulties”.

A couple of weeks back we started reporting on a large number of so-called breakthrough deaths of fully vaccinated people in Clark County. Over a two-week period, at least 55 fully vaccinated people were reported to have died of COVID by the Southern Nevada Health District.

After our reports gained attention, and after we shamed a local news channel into covering the story, it seems the Southern Nevada Health District has stopped releasing the data to the public. Before our coverage, they were quietly releasing two reports every seven days – a report on Breakthrough Infections in Clark County and a report on Breakthrough Hospitalizations and Deaths in Clark County.

On September 2nd, when the death count hit 112 people they stopped releasing the Breakthrough Hospitalizations and Deaths in Clark County report. Another set of reports should have been released on their website on September 9th, but to date, those reports seem to have been stopped.

Here are the Death reports from August 11th, 2021, one from August 19th, 2021, and the last one from August 26th, 2021 that show so-called “breakthrough” deaths and hospitalizations. According to the last date reported on the SNHD website, as of September 2nd there were at least 112 fully vaccinated people in Clark County that have died from COVID.

