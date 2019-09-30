By

The recent Emmy lost 22% of its audience from last year. Hollywood does not understand why real people have turned off TV, TV news and movies. The movies had increases in revenues last year—but a loss in audience. How is that? They raised the price of a ticket—to make up for the loss of audience. Who wants to see a political harangue and pay to see it? When you watch the NFL games—note the massive number of empty seats. Woody Harrelson abuse of the first lady—and those who became Americans by Choice, is an example of how out of touch with real people Hollywood has become. Maybe he needs to talk to his father about this—remind what prison the Dad is in for MURDER? “After talking about his sense of fashion and saying he didn’t “just get off the boat,” Harrelson stopped himself and apologized. He said the phrase he used sounded like he was “slandering immigrants.” “I think immigrants make this country great,” the actor said. It was all a way to work his way into an insult against Melania Trump and Fox News viewers. “But let’s face it, most of ’em, they don’t come by boat anymore. I mean they just walk right in. We see that every day on the news. Well, Fox News, anyway. Oh geez, if what I just said offended Fox News viewers, I apologize. And if I hurt the one Fox viewer who’s also an immigrant, well I apologize to you, Madam First Lady,” the “Zombieland” star said. Maybe he needs to use marijuana more during the day—he needs to mellow out. Hatred is how Hollywood operates—he is a General in Hollywood.

‘SNL’ flatline: Woody Harrelson slams Melania as ‘only immigrant who watches Fox’

Zachary Leeman. BizPacReview, 9/25/19

Actor Woody Harrelson did about the safest thing anyone in Hollywood can do today — he slammed conservatives.

Harrelson, who specifically targeted Melania Trump and Fox News viewers, took his dig during his opening monologue while hosting “Saturday Night Live,” a show that used to be about comedy and is now about advertising for Democrats.

After talking about his sense of fashion and saying he didn’t “just get off the boat,” Harrelson stopped himself and apologized. He said the phrase he used sounded like he was “slandering immigrants.”

“I think immigrants make this country great,” the actor said.

It was all a way to work his way into an insult against Melania Trump and Fox News viewers.

“But let’s face it, most of ’em, they don’t come by boat anymore. I mean they just walk right in. We see that every day on the news. Well, Fox News, anyway. Oh geez, if what I just said offended Fox News viewers, I apologize. And if I hurt the one Fox viewer who’s also an immigrant, well I apologize to you, Madam First Lady,” the “Zombieland” star said.

“Saturday Night Live” abandoned humor in favor of politics long ago. It’d be great if the show chose a “South Park”-like approach where they equally skewered everyone, but “SNL” is basically just an advertising machine for Democrats at this point.

Still, one has to wonder why celebrities today think it’s such a good idea to alienate half their potential audience. Leftist celebrities, after all, don’t just promote their beliefs. They also make sure to fit in digs against anyone who happens to disagree with them.

Take Robert De Niro.

Once the star of films like “Taxi Driver” and “Goodfellas,” De Niro is now good for little more than going on insanely personal and rants against the president.

De Niro told TMZ this week that “nothing could be worse” than President Trump. He said he would “deal” with Vice President Mike Pence taking over — a situation that would happen only in the leftist fantasy scenario that Trump gets impeached.

De Niro also chatted about Trump while visiting “Reliable Sources” on CNN on Sunday morning.

When asked about getting criticism from “folks on Fox” for his vulgar rants against Trump, De Niro responded, “F*** ’em. F*** ’em.”

Host Brian Stelter had to remind the actor that he should watch his language on the program.

“We are in a moment in this country where this guy [Trump] is like a gangster. He’s come along and he’s said things and done things — we say over and over again, ‘this is terrible. We’re in a terrible situation,” the actor said in response.

Check out part of De Niro’s CNN interview below:

Again, what’s confusing about this behavior is not how Harrelson and De Niro feel about Trump. After all, who really cares which way they vote? What’s confusing is that while these two are out trying to convince people to see their new movies — “Zombieland: Double Tap” and “The Irishman” — they think the best mode of promotion is to insult the millions of people who watch Fox or agree with the president’s policies.