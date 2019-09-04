By

Go to a baseball game in Cincinnati or watch a Stanford football game, and you will be trigger to create a riot. Why? Because people, seriously mentally ill with the support of the media and Democrats, believe that “red hats” trigger them to a meltdown. If someone finds out you support the President, they are “triggered”. Believe in the Constitution or the flag—people get “triggered. We live in a very sick society, with lots of mentally ill trying to control our words, thoughts and clothing—if not, they will meltdown. Colleges promote the concept of triggering. Newspapers defend those with politically caused mental illness. CNN/MSNBC believe people can be emotionally disturbed if they hear the wrong thing—or see clothing they do not like. We like in a very sick society—and they have their own political Party—Democrat Party.

Snowflake Alert: Writer Says Stop Wearing Red Hats Because They Trigger Her And Scare People

Matt Vespa, Townhall, 9/2/19

Twitter is the place to drop an A-bomb like this. If this is serious, then this person needs help. If she wanted to get ratioed, mocked, and create a ruckus, then she certainly succeeded. Apparently, wearing red baseball caps is a triggering experience for Rebecca Makkai and she warned that it scares other people.

Even baseball caps that aren’t political are not worth wearing because they trigger liberal America. I mean this is just weakness. And people wonder why the far left isn’t taken seriously and seen as antithetical to liberal democracy.

According to them, you can’t say certain things—they have speech codes—and you can’t even wear certain things. That’s not American. If you have a problem with someone wearing a Make America Great Again hat, that’s your problem. This isn’t an emergency. There are no laws being broken. So, good patriots, wear those MAGA hats with pride because this is just un-serious in the extreme.