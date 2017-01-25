SoCal Edison Wants Government to Kill Oil Industry–Make Firm VERY Profitable

By

What a great idea! SoCal Edison, claiming to be environmentally “sensitive” is asking to create a new industry—to electrify trucks, buses, SUV’s, cars and anything that moves. By getting government to make this policy, it will improve the use of electricity volume of Edison, while killing off the gas station industry. How great, using government to kill your competitors. Did you think this is being done for the good of the consumer? “”This filing lays out a clear plan to accelerate the adoption of electric transportation, which is critical to California achieving its climate change and environmental goals,” SCE President Ron Nichols said. “The benefits of electric vehicles are growing, but barriers to their adoption still exist and utilities and other market participants have a clear role to play in overcoming those barriers.” In addition to programs for passenger vehicles, the plan is tailored to Southern California, where 40 percent of the goods entering the nation are moved through the region’s ports and over its highways, the statement said. The movement of goods is crucial to the state and local economy, but it is also a major source of greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution from heavy commercial and industrial.” Yes, this is about using government to kill a competitor—not about making life better. This is why people have little respect for government—let Edison and the oil companies fight it out in the market place, instead of having government choose winners and losers?

By Alexander Nguyen, (Patch Staff) , 1/23/17

LOS ANGELES, CA — Southern California Edison announced Monday that it has filed with the California Public Utilities Commission a wide-ranging plan for expanding electric transportation in its service area.

“This filing lays out a clear plan to accelerate the adoption of electric transportation, which is critical to California achieving its climate change and environmental goals,” SCE President Ron Nichols said. “The benefits of electric vehicles are growing, but barriers to their adoption still exist and utilities and other market participants have a clear role to play in overcoming those barriers.”

In addition to programs for passenger vehicles, the plan is tailored to Southern California, where 40 percent of the goods entering the nation are moved through the region’s ports and over its highways, the statement said. The movement of goods is crucial to the state and local economy, but it is also a major source of greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution from heavy commercial and industrial vehicles at ports, warehouses and along freeway corridors, according to SCE.

SCE said this project will benefit all customers, particularly those in disadvantaged communities who are disproportionately affected by pollution and economic hardship and are often located along transportation corridors.