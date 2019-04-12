By

I will never buy a GM car — ever. This is a company that has abused the taxpayers and the workers too often. The management gave in to unions and caused the price of the cars to go up. Then the management gave control over the plants to the unions—instead of the shareholders. The company went belly up due to their incompetence and unwillingness to make hard decisions.

At that point the whiners in Washington, at the urging of the unions that caused the downfall of a once great company, to use tax dollars to save their jobs. Instead of ending the abusive union agreements, instead of taking back control of the plants, management begged politicians for bail out money. By giving the money, politicians showed the unions you can kill a company and government will be the back up banker.

This is not capitalism—it is a modern day version of socialism—too unionized to fail. Then you have the Trump version of capitalism—and it works.

“Meanwhile, the battle for doing what is best for the American economy rages on. To increase high paying manufacturing jobs in the USA President Trump has

Decreasing government regulations that impair manufacturing on all levels

Renegotiated the NAFTA trade agreement with Canada and Mexico. He is currently trying to do the same thing with China

Lowered business tax to encourage the manufacturing sector

Has used his influence to persuade GM and other large companies to increase USA production “

Socialism and Capitalism collide once again

By Richard Eber, 4/12/19

Exclusive to the California Political News and Views

I don’t blame the employees of the General Motors plant in Lordstown Ohio for being angry. Despite making 118 million dollars in concessions to their employer during contract negotiations, they still lost their jobs when GM recently closed down the plant.

It was not the workers fault that consumers are favoring small trucks and SUV’s over the compact models they were assembling. Changing consumer tastes has resulted in similar collateral damage experienced by the auto industry for the past 50 years. Despite this reality, both workers and taxpayers have a legitimate beef with GM

Back in 2008, when the auto maker was facing bankruptcy, the Federal Government loaned what has historically been the largest of the “Big 3”, 67.2 Billion dollars. This was intended to save factory jobs and having negative effects on the economy. Ultimately, taxpayers lost almost 9 billion dollars helping GM.

Taking into account what was done for this “too big to fail” enterprise, should not the auto maker have shut down a foreign assembly line rather than the one in Lordstown? I don’t recall any other countries bailing out GM back then.

Meanwhile, the battle for doing what is best for the American economy rages on. To increase high paying manufacturing jobs in the USA President Trump has

Decreasing government regulations that impair manufacturing on all levels

Renegotiated the NAFTA trade agreement with Canada and Mexico. He is currently trying to do the same thing with China

Lowered business tax to encourage the manufacturing sector

Has used his influence to persuade GM and other large companies to increase USA production

The results speak for themselves. Last year, the manufacturing sector in the USA increased by the largest percentage in more than a quarter century. African American and Latino workers benefited as their unemployment rate declined to its lowest level in 27 years.

With this being so case, will Democratic candidates continue to expect to receive votes from this constituency? Is the party’s record of implementing increased welfare payments while showing up at community centers, churches, and Rap concerts close to election time, be enough to retain their vote?

Can traditional Democratic supporters be persuaded enough by their elevated economic status to vote for a President whom they personally distain so much? Regardless of the outcome, the fact remains that with implementation of Trump’s policies, the U.S. economy is prospering.

This is one case where the anti-Trump Progressive Democrats along with their allies in the news media refuse to admit the President is on the right track with his actions. Where are Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on this? As might be expected they are ranting about the evils of big business and how the working class are suffering under our capitalistic system.

This is total nonsense and everyone should know it.

They are in complete denial that President Trump’s policies are flowing down to the middle class. These so called progressives think working people care more about Russian collusion or viewing the President’s tax returns than how much they are receiving in take home pay each week.

Politically, as the Presidential election approaches in 2020, this is a big deal. There is no doubt that voters in swing states such as Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin will remember about industrial employment levels should Democrats nominate one of their Socialist stalwarts to oppose Trump, How will these Midwest folks react to similar socialist arguments authored by a progressive friend of mine? It reads:

“If the government interferes with existing market forces by imposing regulations which create a different set of market forces, what would the effects be?Trump supporters will squeal like stuck pigs, especially the oligarchs. Unless of course, the regulation are to their own advantage. In which case, they will call true fiscal conservatives “socialists”. BTW, there is no such thing as a true free market economy. Never was. Never will be. Every economy is and always will be managed to favor one sector, or group, over another. As the saying goes, if you’re not at the dinner table, you are the dinner.”

While these words might resonate in California, where conservatives have virtually no influence, will it play Peoria and at the Iowa Caucuses?

Trying to get moderates to embrace their leftist visions comprises the battle in the trenches in the next Presidential election. Most party leaders are supporting a crazy green agenda, which if enacted, would destroy the auto business and the rest of the economy as we know it. Such a scenario is food for thought as Democratic Socialist candidates such as Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and now Eric Swalwell makes their case to the American people.

Meanwhile in California, the test kitchen for the policies being cooked up by the present group of Democratic Presidential hopefuls, continues to be implemented under the leadership of Gavin Newsom. After destroying the housing market with regulations, a lengthy permit process, and high opportunity costs prior to when a shovel is lifted, the Governor is trying to rectify the situation by more government intervention.

If SB-50 and other bills are passed which takes local control to making zoning decisions, Big Brother in Sacramento will be calling all the shots; including plans for more job killing business taxes

These new revenues will be needed to finance new Government programs and their underfunded public employee pension programs. Ironically, a capitalistic oligarchy this group pledges to end is being exchanged by a coalition of unions, environmentalists, and large companies that can manage large Project Development Areas (PDAs) built with government assistance. These groups in effect comprise the new proletariat of tomorrow.

We have to ask is this the utopia Democratic Presidential candidates envision when trying to persuade voters to join their crusade to transform America? Can these ideas that have failed in the old Soviet Union, Venezuela, and most recently in Finland, be used to topple Donald Trump?

It is expected in 2020, voters will have different visions of America’s future to choose from. In the end despite both political parties putting new lipstick on the pig to woe the electorate, the outcome will likely be in the hands once again in the hands of swing states of Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

My only regret is that with this model, middle of the road social and political values will once again be cast aside by the extremist bases of the two major political parties. This will likely lead, regardless of who wins, to another four years of gridlock in Washington D.C.