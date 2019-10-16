Socialism Hits San Diego

By

Cuba, Venezuela, Russia, China and now San Diego has a government owned energy company. Using tax dollars they are going onto business to rival private owned—by government controlled—SDG&E. It is now official, government is going to compete with a private firm. The difference—the government energy company answers to no one. The Board is not elected by the people, the taxpayers or the ratepayers. If they lose money, no problem—they can raise rates. Watch for them to start with predatory low rates, to push SDG&E out of business, then buy their assets for pennies on the dollars. After a year of two, watch as the government raise the rates, to push the middle class and small business out of the State. With no one to answer to the Socialists will tank what is left of the California economy. “County leaders said the initiative would bolster the use of renewable energy and cited a recent study estimating it would save 179,000 residential and business ratepayers $12 million a year. The county is looking at a 2022 launch date and is talking with officials in Carlsbad, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Santee and other local governments about a possible joint choice initiative. The program includes a key environmental goal: By 2030, at least 90% of the energy provided is expected to come from solar and other sources of renewable power. A recent study done by a consultant for the county predicted that utility rates for those tapping into the program would be at least 2% lower than what SDG&E is expected to charge. The study estimates the program will save ratepayers $12 million annually during the first decade of operation. The city of Ventura was told the same story—only AFTER approving the take over did they find out the savings would actually be a LOSS of at least $200,000 a year. This is a scam. California in Sacramento and in the cities is working hard to be a Third World State—now we know thanks to government our energy use is unstable and unreliable.

‘Huge Victory for Consumers’: County Votes to Create Agency Rival to SDG&E

Posted by Ken Stone, Times of San Diego, 10/15/19

Joining San Diego and cities around the region, the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to establish a community choice energy program in the county’s unincorporated areas.

“This is a huge victory for consumers who are sick and tired of getting ripped off by SDG&E and are hungry for an alternative,” said Supervisor Dianne Jacob, board chairwoman. “Ratepayers will finally have the freedom to choose where they get their energy.”

Supervisors Greg Cox and Nathan Fletcher joined Jacob in favoring the program, while conservative colleagues Jim Desmond and Kristin Gaspar were opposed.

County leaders said the initiative would bolster the use of renewable energy and cited a recent study estimating it would save 179,000 residential and business ratepayers $12 million a year.

The county is looking at a 2022 launch date and is talking with officials in Carlsbad, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Santee and other local governments about a possible joint choice initiative.

The program includes a key environmental goal: By 2030, at least 90% of the energy provided is expected to come from solar and other sources of renewable power.

A recent study done by a consultant for the county predicted that utility rates for those tapping into the program would be at least 2% lower than what SDG&E is expected to charge.

The study estimates the program will save ratepayers $12 million annually during the first decade of operation.

The county’s unincorporated area covers more than 3,500 square miles and includes Spring Valley, Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Campo, Lakeside and Julian.

About 20 community choice programs exist in California. San Diego, Chula Vista and several other local cities are preparing to launch their own initiatives.

Jacob, a longtime supporter of community choice, renewed her call for it in her State of the County speech early this year. She also announced that Fletcher was joining her in the effort.