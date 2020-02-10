Socialist San Diego Mayor Faulconer Gives VETO Power to Unions

By

Hotelier Accuses Faulconer of Giving Unions Veto Power

Voice of San Diego, 2/10/20

5 hours ago

Several weeks ago, a federal judge dismissed a case brought by a prominent San Diego hotelier against a pair of unions. Bill Evans, whose family business operates the Bahia Resort, argued that labor leaders had been holding up his project and others for years with bogus environmental complaints.

But what Evans portrayed as anticompetitive behaviors the court said was constitutionally protected speech. That’s politics, man.

Jesse Marx reports that the hotelier’s attorneys are now attempting to revive the case by making new allegations. Evans accused Mayor Kevin Faulconer of giving a labor leader “veto power” over non-union developments to protect one of his top priorities: a Convention Center expansion.

An attorney for the union called the allegation dramatic and over the top, and said Evans was dragging others through the mud out of desperation.

A Faulconer spokesperson declined to comment, but he would not have been the first Republican mayor to recognize San Diego’s shifting politics and adjust his strategy. In 2012, then-Mayor Jerry Sanders agreed to put a labor-friendly person on the Convention Center board in exchange for the unions dropping their environmental complaints.

Measure C on the March primary ballot asks voters to approve a hotel-tax increase to pay for a Convention Center expansion as well as homelessness and road repair funding. We talked more about it on the podcast.

City Councilman Scott Sherman, the only major Republican candidate in the race to replace Faulconer, is making labor influence at City Hall a campaign issue. He promised GOP activists last week to roll back standards for subsidized housing projects and renegotiate contracts with municipal unions, or go down swinging.