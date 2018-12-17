Socialist Upset: L.A. May Garcetti Nor Enough of a Socialist!

By

In California merely being a socialist/totalitarian is no longer good enough. Unless you want a 100% income tax and a 100% Nanny State you are a right wing revisionist—like L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti. “Protesters forced Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to cut short a speech at the University of Southern California amid a heated exchange over his approach to the city’s homelessness crisis. Garcetti was less than a minute into a speech in front of around 350 people when protesters stood up and interrupted him, according to the Los Angeles Times. The protesters were part of Los Angeles Community Action Network, the Democratic Socialists of America, and other groups that have protested the mayor over his policies. LA CAN has also protested development. Last year they demonstrated against Realm and Urban Offerings’ 7th & Maple project near Skid Row, criticizing the developers for building units out of reach for the homeless population in the area. I have no problem with protests—but Garcetti just found out how it feels to be like Ann Coulter, Ben Shapiro and other conservative speakers. The bullying on campuses and in the community is no different that the Brownshirts efforts in the 1930’s. Garcetti said nothing when conservatives were not allowed to speak—and when he is shut down, still says nothing. Will someone stand up to the Fascists?

Protesters shut down Mayor Garcetti speech at USC over homeless policies

Garcetti accused of human rights violations and forced to leave venue without delivering a planned speech

The Real Deal, 12/11/18

Protesters forced Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to cut short a speech at the University of Southern California amid a heated exchange over his approach to the city’s homelessness crisis.

Garcetti was less than a minute into a speech in front of around 350 people when protesters stood up and interrupted him, according to the Los Angeles Times. The protesters were part of Los Angeles Community Action Network, the Democratic Socialists of America, and other groups that have protested the mayor over his policies.

LA CAN has also protested development. Last year they demonstrated against Realm and Urban Offerings’ 7th & Maple project near Skid Row, criticizing the developers for building units out of reach for the homeless population in the area.

One protester accused Garcetti of trying to stop the formation of a Skid Row neighborhood council. Another accused the city of tossing out people’s belongings during tent sweeps, including medicine and important documents.

Another protester called L.A. a city “where real estate interests displace entire communities of color.”

At one point, protesters accused Garcetti of being culpable in human rights violations in a rendition of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” Garcetti’s responses were often interrupted by a subsequent protester.

The crowd at times applauded Garcetti, who left after about 20 minutes of back and forth with the protesters.

Critics have accused Garcetti of failing to address the homelessness crisis in the city. There around 58,000 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. as of last year. The city has taken up a number of policies in the last few years to get people off the streets and into housing, including a sometimes unpopular bridge housing program.