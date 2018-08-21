By

Some city leaders think Vacaville is flirting with bankruptcy

By Katy St. Clair,, The Reporter, 8/18/18

A slow rumble of disquiet has begun to turn into a roar in Vacaville over the issue of unfunded retirement health benefits for city employees, known as “other post-employment benefits,” or OPEB.

The city was looking at a retiree health liability that was $69 million dollars in 2010 and then swelled to a whopping $141 million dollars by 2015. Vacaville has funded $17 million of that, but to some, city administrators are kicking the remaining $124 million dollar can down the proverbial road.

A report released this winter from the League of California Cities now estimates the city’s liability at $182 million.

Some see the situation as dire and are concerned that the city isn’t doing enough to head off the same bankruptcy disasters that hit the cities of Stockton and Vallejo.

Councilman Curtis Hunt is one such person.

“It’s going to have to be dealt with,” he said. “Someone needs to take a hard line.”

Hunt said that bankruptcy isn’t the only thing that could happen if the city runs out of money to pay these benefits. Also at risk are the loss of services.

“I’m very concerned about the service insolvency,” he said. “There’s a point where you can’t be full service anymore.”

“Full service” cities deliver all of their essential services on a local level, such as police, fire, water, parks, and other municipal agencies.

The topic was raised in last Tuesday’s city council meeting after being pulled from the consent calendar for discussion. Up for a vote was the creation of a new tiered system for new hires that won’t cause any immediate savings in the short run, but could offset future problems, according to City Manager Jeremy Craig. “

It will catch up in 20 years,” he said on Tuesday.

But Hunt is concerned that these approaches don’t take into account the rising costs of healthcare.

“What if Kaiser’s rates rise 30 percent?” he asked The Reporter.

If the city has agreed to pay a certain percentage, who’s to say that number can’t balloon like an adjustable rate mortgage?, some wonder.

Two audience members took the microphone during public comment to share their feelings on the matter. First was former Vacaville school board trustee Chris Flask, who referred to the retirement healthcare agreement as an “iceberg” the likes of which has taken down similar cities like Stockton and Vallejo. He said he didn’t think that there were many people who would be happy to know that tax money from Measure M, which they put forward for things like infrastructure and city improvements, would be used to bail out this unfunded liability.

Michael Kitzes, vice president of the school board and a candidate for mayor, also weighed in on the issue. He shared the opinion of some that not enough conversation has been devoted to the problem.

“How is it that something this large — about the size of all our Measure M revenues for the next eight years — could be so hidden from public view?” he asked.

Kitzes called for a solution to the problem that was not “incremental” like the approach up for a vote that night.

“Certainly, no Vacaville citizens in the private sector receive 85 percent of their retirement healthcare funded for life. This is not a pension benefit. This benefit is not required by law. This is not about our fantastic city employees. This is about financial stewardship and fiscal sustainability.”

Kitzes expressed the importance of not taking away benefits for people who are already retired or close to it. But discussions about how to move forward are paramount, he argued.

“After today, clear and honest communication about this enormous problem begins,” he said. City Manager Craig disagreed that the public hadn’t been made aware of the problem sufficiently and said that it had in fact been raised several times over past years.

“We’ve been negotiating since 2011,” he said, pointing out that $31 million dollars has been set aside in a trust to offset these costs.

Finally the council took a vote to accept the most recent negotiated contract with the new tiered system designed to offset costs over a few decades. It was 4 to 1, with Hunt being the lone “nay” vote.

“I don’t think it provides enough relief in the short term,” he told The Reporter. “That causes a great deal of concern.”

“If we don’t fix it, we are on the path to bankruptcy, it’s so clear,” Kitzes said.