I was taught in my Economics 1 class that government is the leak in the economic garden hose. Too many bureaucrats, regulations, staffers, little of the money goes towards the problem. In Oakland some restaurant owners have found a way to do well, voluntarily and skip government. “People who dine at some of Oakland’s most popular restaurants are about to see an additional 1% fee on their bills. That money will go towards meals for those living on the street. Rick Mitchell and his wife Maria Alderete who own Luka’s Taproom and Lounge are helping launch a program called dining for justice through an Oakland non-profit called Community Kitchens. So far more than 20 restaurants have signed up to begin adding the surcharge on January 10th. The goal is to persuade 200 restaurants to join. I like this approach. Customers can choose the restaurant to eat and determine if they want to pay the 1% surcharge. This is a true community approach to a serious problem. Congrats to those participating.

Some Oakland restaurants are adding a dining surcharge to feed the homeless

By ,Rob Roth, KTVU FOX 2, 12/15/21

OAKLAND, Calif. – People who dine at some of Oakland’s most popular restaurants are about to see an additional 1% fee on their bills. That money will go towards meals for those living on the street.

Rick Mitchell and his wife Maria Alderete who own Luka’s Taproom and Lounge are helping launch a program called dining for justice through an Oakland non-profit called Community Kitchens.

So far more than 20 restaurants have signed up to begin adding the surcharge on January 10th. The goal is to persuade 200 restaurants to join.

“We were hoping to launch this during a robust recovery. But that’s on the restaurant end. On the need end, the need is greater than ever,” said Mitchell.

The timing is also crucial. During the pandemic, restaurants have been able to make thousands of meals a week for the homeless with federal and county funds.

But those relief funds are running out. The restaurants are hoping to ultimately raise $2-$3 million a year to pay for meals through the surcharge.

“We just felt like with the emergency and community spirit that was coming together around the coronavirus, maybe the time was right for the idea and people have been receptive to it,” Mitchell said.

Chris Pastena, owner of the Chop Bar and Calavera says he will be adding the surcharge, which is optional. Customers don’t have to pay it, but the feeling is most will.

“Without funding, none of this works right. We are not able to feed people that are underserved in our community. So we do need the funding. And this is the way to get the funding,” Pastena said.

The surcharge also helps keep many restaurants that have taken a financial beating a way to keep going and keep staff employed.

“What we do best is feed people. And this is a natural thing for us to do is feed people. And give people healthy meals,” Pastena said.