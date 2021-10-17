By

Should the Governor mandate vaccines for little children, without the permission of parents, watch as the Shasta County schools—and other counties in the north shut down. Teachers are not willing to be jabbed—and in this area of the State parents still believe children do not belong to the State. “At this time, districts across the county are making accommodations to cover classes if teachers don’t show up on Oct. 18. Available teachers and administrators will take over classes as needed during the walkout. About 70% of the SUHSD certified staff and teachers are vaccinated, Cloney said. “We recognize the fact that some staff feel they can’t comply with the mandate and we’ll have to adjust for that and pivot to cover classes,” he said. “We’re making preparations as it becomes more clear about how many staff won’t be working that day.” The next step would be to discuss teachers’ absences with their labor unions, but if they refuse to comply with the vaccine mandate or get tested weekly, they will be ineligible to work, Cloney said. “My position is to comply with public health mandates,” Cloney said. Looks like Shasta County will become a major hub for homeschooling—with credentialed teachers concerned about their rights and health nor a Gestapo like government.

Some Shasta County educators oppose state mandate to vaccinate or test weekly for COVID-19

Nada Atieh, Redding Record Searchlight, 10/15/21

With the date of the COVID-19 testing and vaccination mandate fast approaching, teachers who oppose following the requirement are organizing to participate in a nationwide school walkout, which is planned for Monday, Oct. 18.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s mandate requiring teachers to vaccinate or test weekly will come into effect on Friday.

On Oct. 1, Newsom announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, beginning in July 2022.

In a video posted last week on the Recall Shasta County Facebook page, Shasta County educators congregated to share their objections to the mandate.

In that video, John Paul, a sign language teacher at Foothill High School, explained that he doesn’t want to stop teaching, but feels he needs to stand up for his morals.

“I’m a no-test, no-vaccine guy. My heart is not in for shutting down the schools. I love my class, I love teaching,” Paul said. “We have to draw the line and not comply because we are not getting vaccinated — and neither will our kids unless we want them to.”

Paul said in the video that something drastic has to happen to get the mandate lifted. He’s received support from his students and other teachers, he said.

All Shasta Union schools, including Foothill, will remain open, according to the district’s superintendent, Jim Cloney.

At this time, districts across the county are making accommodations to cover classes if teachers don’t show up on Oct. 18.

Available teachers and administrators will take over classes as needed during the walkout.

About 70% of the SUHSD certified staff and teachers are vaccinated, Cloney said.

“We recognize the fact that some staff feel they can’t comply with the mandate and we’ll have to adjust for that and pivot to cover classes,” he said. “We’re making preparations as it becomes more clear about how many staff won’t be working that day.”

The next step would be to discuss teachers’ absences with their labor unions, but if they refuse to comply with the vaccine mandate or get tested weekly, they will be ineligible to work, Cloney said.

“My position is to comply with public health mandates,” Cloney said.

At Anderson Union, about 41% of the staff is not vaccinated, Hopper said. He is also making plans to have staff cover classes of teachers who don’t show up. Worst case scenario — he’ll have students move into the gym where they can be supervised by school staff.

California Assemblywoman Megan Dahle, R-Bieber said, “I feel for everyone involved and it’s a frustrating place to be because it isn’t something I voted on as your representative. I am a strong choice person. If this is peaceful protesting, that’s how you have your voice heard.”

Dahle said she is hearing reports from schools that they can’t find substitutes to fill in for teachers who will be protesting and that in some places in the North State, as much as 50% of school staff will be protesting.

“We need to be safe and protect them (children) and I also totally support a parent’s right to make a different decision for their child if that’s not what they feel they should do. It’s all very divisive and I don’t know that it needs to be,” she said.

Another educator who was filmed speaking at last week’s gathering, Oak Run Elementary Chief Business Officer Tiffany Fulkerson, said that schools as far away as Southern California have been emailing her to ask how they can start the walkout in their districts.

“Our students need us. Our children are not replaceable,” she said in the video posted on Facebook. “I’m replaceable, and I’m going to fight until I can’t fight anymore.”

The Oak Run Elementary school board decided to close the school on October 18. The school only has 10 staff members and about 60 students, Fulkerson said.

“We will not have a school if this mandate takes place. We have to set an example,” Fulkerson said. “One day is not enough. Two weeks may not be enough. This mandate would wipe our entire school off the map. Our students need us,” she said.