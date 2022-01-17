By

Sonoma County is home to many of the worlds great wine vineyards. It has some of the greatest restaurant in California. Now, it is the new home of the head of North Korea—at least his policies. Sonoma County wants you to isolate yourself and stay in your home (a pleasant concentration camp) if you are, by their standards obese. Or if you have Downs Syndrome. Sonoma County is starting its own version of North Korea concentration camps with the disabled and the fat. “Besides the obese, anyone with a BMI (body mass index) count greater than 25, those with Down Syndrome are also penalized in the same manner: Should one person with the condition be in the group, only 12 rather than 50 can congregate. Others dinged who can’t be in gatherings of more than 12? The depressed. The reason for the targeted restrictions is the order relies heavily on CDC guidelines to define “people at risk.” The public was skeptical about the implementation of the Mase rule. “So the limit is 12 then because there is no way you’re having 50 Americans gather without one of them being overweight unless it’s possibly a group of athletes or dancers or something like that,” tweeted @seenazusa. Sonoma County wants only the beautiful people visiting—so if you are not a Hollywood model or a Venice Beach muscle man, stay home—otherwise you will be isolated in Sonoma.

Sonoma County lockdown prevents obese people from gathering

Down Syndrome sufferers also targeted by new shelter in place rules

Staff Report, Press California, 1/14/22

SANTA ROSA — A North Bay county with California’s strictest shelter in place rules is singling out specific demographic groups in its restrictions of public gatherings.

Earlier this week, Sonoma County health authorities announced it would limit indoor public gatherings to 50 people. However, should one of those people be overweight, the maximum number drops to 12.

“Please read the Sonoma County shelter in place order… You can’t make this stuff up,” conceded one incredulous pro-vaccine Twitterer, @bigal_0.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase (see photo, with purple scarf) issued the decree, which is in effect January 12 to February 11.

For more real news see our home page PressCalifornia.com.

The order cancels gatherings of more than 50 people indoors and more than 100 people outdoors. But the fine print of Order C19-35 is where it gets unusual.

In addition to trendy diversity and equity language, for example, there are reams of data on Covid rates among Latinx, the document treads into politically incorrect territory.

Besides the obese, anyone with a BMI (body mass index) count greater than 25, those with Down Syndrome are also penalized in the same manner: Should one person with the condition be in the group, only 12 rather than 50 can congregate. Others dinged who can’t be in gatherings of more than 12? The depressed.

The reason for the targeted restrictions is the order relies heavily on CDC guidelines to define “people at risk.”

The public was skeptical about the implementation of the Mase rule.

“So the limit is 12 then because there is no way you’re having 50 Americans gather without one of them being overweight unless it’s possibly a group of athletes or dancers or something like that,” tweeted @seenazusa.

“Speak for yourself. I’m going to have a scale at the door of my next party. I’m taking this very seriously. I’ve also replaced the chips and queso with a bowl of spring mix so that nobody tips the scales while at the party,” @bigal_0 retorted.