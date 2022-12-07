By

The Sonoma County Office of Education has purchased new property for educator housing at 3280 Juniper Ave. in Santa Rosa for $630,000. The plan could be a game changer for the district and the employees who work there. SCOE will now ask the city to rezone the property for high-density housing. That will allow SCOE to provide 60 rental units for teachers and other public employees. Retiring superintendent Steven D. Herrington initiated the plan, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SONOMA COUNTY OFFICE OF EDUCATION BUYS LAND FOR TEACHER HOUSING

California County News, 12/6/2022

The Sonoma County Office of Education has purchased new property for educator housing at 3280 Juniper Ave. in Santa Rosa for $630,000. The plan could be a game changer for the district and the employees who work there.

SCOE will now ask the city to rezone the property for high-density housing. That will allow SCOE to provide 60 rental units for teachers and other public employees.

Retiring superintendent Steven D. Herrington initiated the plan, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Casitas de Amarosa was one of my main project goals during my last term,” Herrington said in a press release. “COVID delayed the project from moving forward, but I am so proud to have it back on track.

“As the project moves forward, we will be in discussions with the California Housing Finance Authority and other state and local partners, mindful that Casitas de Amarosa may serve as a model for other government agencies seeking to make their communities more affordable for public employees,” he added.

Incoming Superintendent Amie R. Carter, Ed.D. said the new housing will further SCOE’s goal of strengthening and diversifying its workforce, as a lack of affordable housing in the area has shut out many prospective employees.

“We are excited to cooperate with the City of Santa Rosa, Amarosa’s neighbors, and state officials as we seek to get our campus rezoned and start construction,” Carter added.