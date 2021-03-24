By

Now he wants to review the sentences of previously convicted criminals, 30,000, for the purpose of reducing their sentences

Soros-backed L.A. D.A. George Gascon to Review up to 30,000 Criminal Sentences

Joel B. Pollak , Breitbart, 3/22/21

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is forming a special “Resentencing Unit” that will reconsider the sentences of up to 30,000 convicted criminals as part of his sweeping reform of the criminal justice system in the region.

Bill Melugin of local Fox affiliate KTTV-11 published a letter Monday on Twitter sent by Gascón to a local activist group, Unite the People, which pushes for an end to sentence enhancements, such as those for gun use or gang membership.

In it, Gascón informs the group that the DA is currently recruiting personnel for the Resentencing Unit, and that it will be handling all requests for resentencing, once it has established a set of criteria for review and an order of priority.

Gascón was elected last year with the help of millions of dollars from left-wing billionaire George Soros, who has funded radical prosecutors throughout the country. He defeated incumbent Jackie Lacey, the first black woman to hold the office.

He announced sweeping changes immediately upon taking office, including “expedited review” of “20,000-30,000 cases” with what he called “out-of-policy sentences” — that is, out of sync with his new, left-wing policies aimed at “reform.”

Gascón has been sued by rank-and-file prosectors and currently faces a recall campaign, led by families of victims of crime, who are outraged by his policies. He boasted reducing prison sentences by over 8,000 years in his first 100 days in office.