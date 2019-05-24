By

The Fake News media refuses to give the background on the fraud of the State of California and the High Speed Rail Authority in taking Federal tax dollars—and abusing them, then lying about the status of the project, the route, the real costs and the environmental impacts. President Trump is forcing government to live up to the laws, just as people as expected to live up to them. Here are the documents you need to have and see, to sure the corruption of California and the honesty of the Trump Administration. I would hope the Republican leadership in California would publicly give Trump credit for doing what they could not do—stopping the $200 billion scam. “The Federal Railroad Administration of the U.S. Department of Transportation has posted on its website a compilation of documents related to its decision to terminate its funding agreement with the California High-Speed Rail Authority. You can find the list posted with any documents released on May 16, 2019 on the Federal Railroad Administration eLibrary. CCHSRA has also posted the list below.”

Sources of Information on Termination of Federal Funding Agreement on California High-Speed Rail

by CCHSRA, 5/23/19

The Federal Railroad Administration press release below summarizes the current situation:

After careful consideration, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has terminated Cooperative Agreement No. FR-HSR-0118-12-01-01 (the FY10 Agreement) with the California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA), and will deobligate the $928,620,000 in funding under that agreement.

The decision follows FRA’s Notice of Intent to Terminate and consideration of the information provided by CHSRA on March 4, 2019. FRA finds that CHSRA has repeatedly failed to comply with the terms of the FY10 Agreement and has failed to make reasonable progress on the Project.

Additionally, California has abandoned its original vision of a high-speed passenger rail service connecting San Francisco and Los Angeles, which was essential to its applications for FRA grant funding.

FRA continues to consider all options regarding the return of $2.5 billion in American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) funds awarded to CHSRA.

