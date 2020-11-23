By

The Republican Party contrary to the radicals of the mainstream media and the mentally disturbed in Hollywood, our Party is open to everyone. In California we elected a Hispanic, a person or Portuguese heritage and two women, originally from South Korea. We are the Party of all people. “Kim also addressed her supporters on social media. The congresswoman will be representing the 39th District. “Now that the election is over, I hope we can unite and move forward to address the issues that our nation faces,” she said. “…As an immigrant to America, I know that the promise of America is alive. America is a country where an immigrant girl from South Korea can rise to be a representative in the United States Congress.” The other new representatives include: Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota, Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee, Yvette Herrell of New Mexico, Ashley Hinson of Iowa, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, Lisa McClain of Michigan, Mary Miller of Illinois, Victoria Spartz of Indiana, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Beth Van Duyne of Texas, and Kat Cammack and Maria Elvira Salazar, both of Florida.” These new members of Congress were not elected because of heritage, race or gender, but because they were qualified. They will represent their districts, not the special interests and the Soros wing of the Democrat Party.

South Bay Republican women celebrate historic victories

by Katie King, San Jose Spotlight, 11/22/20

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Local conservatives are celebrating as a record number of Republican women prepare to head to the House of Representatives in January.

“I am proud that our members reflect who we are,” said Megan Range, the executive director of the Lincoln Club of Northern California. “(Republicans are) not all old white men, contrary to popular belief. I’m hopeful that women’s influence in local, state and federal politics will only be growing from here, with such great role models paving the way.”

Seventeen new GOP women were elected to the House earlier this month, leading Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) to proclaim 2020 “the year of the Republican women.”

Range said she is confident the new leaders will be a positive addition to Congress.

“Have you ever heard the saying, ‘if you want something done, give it to a busy woman to do?” she asked. “It’s a favorite motto of mine, and it couldn’t be more true. These women have the passion and the ability to really affect change in their districts.”

The Silicon Valley Association of Republican Women also celebrated the historic wins at its last meeting, according to club president Jan Soule. Club members were excited, but not surprised, she said.

Soule said President Donald Trump has inspired many Republican women to stand up for their beliefs.

“Trump keeps this covered up, but he has a really good heart,” Soule said. “I think women see that and they trust him, and he has taught us to fight.”

She added many conservative women are drawn to Trump in part for his firm anti-abortion stance.

“It has been misconstrued that if you are a woman you are obviously pro-choice,” Soule said. “But I have a whole group of women members and we are all pro-life.”

Two of the new representatives, Young Kim and Michelle Steel, hail from California. Both congresswomen are immigrants from South Korea.

In a video she released on Twitter, Steel thanked all of her supporters.

“You weren’t voting for a person, but for the idea that the American dream is alive and well in Orange County,” she said. “…That’s what I will be taking with me to Washington. The notion that conservative ideas transcend gender, race and religion, and that smart people can and will elect the right conservative, no matter where they came from or what they look like.”

Steel, who will be representing the 48th District, further vowed to fight for smaller government and lower taxes.

Kim also addressed her supporters on social media. The congresswoman will be representing the 39th District.

“Now that the election is over, I hope we can unite and move forward to address the issues that our nation faces,” she said. “…As an immigrant to America, I know that the promise of America is alive. America is a country where an immigrant girl from South Korea can rise to be a representative in the United States Congress.”

The other new representatives include: Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota, Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee, Yvette Herrell of New Mexico, Ashley Hinson of Iowa, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, Lisa McClain of Michigan, Mary Miller of Illinois, Victoria Spartz of Indiana, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Beth Van Duyne of Texas, and Kat Cammack and Maria Elvira Salazar, both of Florida.