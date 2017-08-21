Southern California Economic FRAUD on Customers—“Free” Solar? Someone Pays

By

Southern California Edison is acting like a hack politician. They are offering "FREE" Solar. Seriously do they think 18 million people have an IQ below room temperature? Free? Is Southern California Edison, its workers and vendors going to provide solar for free? Someone is going to pay. In this case, Edison is going to charge EV ERY customer for you to receive free solar. This is how government operates—takes from one, gives to another and then claims it is providing a free service—without telling of the theft from the first customer to pay for the freebie to the second customer. "There is a new Solar Program available in Southern California and it's got Southern California Edison(SCE) shaking in their boots. This new solar program qualifies SCE customers, who live in specific zip codes, to receive $1000's in Government rebates and tax breaks. Homeowners are shocked to learn that subsidies and rebates cover 99% of costs associated with installation. With the option to put $0 down, you'll start saving immediately. Where does the government get the money to give you $1,000's in rebate—by taxing people in the first place? That forces me to pay for your rebate. As I have said before government is mismanaged, incompetent and/or corrupt. In this case all three. Remember TANSTAAFL.

Southern California Edison Customers Can Now Go Solar at No Cost

By,Atlas Novack, Santa Monica Mirror, 8/21/17

There is a new Solar Program available in Southern California and it’s got Southern California Edison(SCE) shaking in their boots. This new solar program qualifies SCE customers, who live in specific zip codes, to receive $1000’s in Government rebates and tax breaks. Homeowners are shocked to learn that subsidies and rebates cover 99% of costs associated with installation. With the option to put $0 down, you’ll start saving immediately.

