Southern California Edison Sued As Deadly Fire Rages On–But Brown/Democrat POLICIES Cause of Intensity of Fires

I do not understand why anyone would sue SoCal Edison for causing the Southern California fires. Our very old and confused Guv Brown has declared the fires were caused by “climate change”. I guess the homeless encampment in West L.A. which caused the Bel Air fire was actually due to climate change, per Brown. Sadly, he refuses to understand that HIS policies of not cutting down dead trees, clearing the underbrush and cutting the CalFire budget to do even the limited amount needed was the real cause of the intensity and expansion of the fires. “A group of California residents filed a lawsuit against Southern California Edison, claiming the utility company is to blame for the deadly Thomas Fire that’s become the third largest wildfire in state history. The lawsuit was filed by a Ventura County attorney on “behalf of residents and business owners” in Ventura County, according to NPR. “The lawsuit contends, in part, that Southern California Edison crews working above a campground near the town of Santa Paula are the likely cause of the fire,” NPR reported. “The suit also alleges that water hydrants operated by the city of Ventura and the Casitas Municipal Water District didn’t work properly.” A great way for an attorney to “legally” advertise. This is also an abuse of the process. He should be suing the State of California and Jerry Brown—get to the real problem.

By Hoa Quách, Patch, 12/17/17

VENTURA COUNTY, CA — A group of California residents filed a lawsuit against Southern California Edison, claiming the utility company is to blame for the deadly Thomas Fire that’s become the third largest wildfire in state history. The lawsuit was filed by a Ventura County attorney on “behalf of residents and business owners” in Ventura County, according to NPR.

“The lawsuit contends, in part, that Southern California Edison crews working above a campground near the town of Santa Paula are the likely cause of the fire,” NPR reported. “The suit also alleges that water hydrants operated by the city of Ventura and the Casitas Municipal Water District didn’t work properly.”

The Thomas Fire sparked on Dec. 4 in Santa Paula and burned through Ventura County before reaching Santa Barbara County. Fueled by Santa Ana winds, the fire killed a Cal Fire engineer and a Ventura resident.

It also destroyed more than 1,000 homes and damaged 242 other homes. As of Sunday morning, the fire stood at 269,000 acres and was 40 percent contained.

Last week, Southern California Edison said it believed fire officials were investigating the company’s possible role in the wildfire.