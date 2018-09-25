Southern California News Group Endorses John Cox for Governor

By

(H/t) to Arthur Schaper for sending this to me. Words with the parens (xxx) were written by Arthur. He is right, this is amazing, that a major newspaper group in California has endorsed a Republican—especially a conservative Republican.

“John Cox offers common-sense leadership that will encourage economic growth, expand housing opportunities and reverse the state’s affordability crisis. He has our endorsement for governor.”



Absolutely right. Newsom represents the far-left, the bullies, socialists and crony capitalists. Cox representatives families, businesses, public safety and honesty in government. Glad to support John Cox for Governor. Remember, he needs your help.

John Cox for governor of California

Although California’s economy has pockets of strength, the state is also home to the nation’s highest poverty rate, when the cost of living is taken into account. The growing inequality and the affordability issues that are driving so many middle-income families out of the state are serious concerns and should be the centerpiece of the debate in the governor’s race.

We believe the state would be best served by the election of John Cox as the next governor of California.

(Yes, it would. Someone who is not part of the California State Political Swamp)

Cox, a successful businessman who lives in the San Diego area, offers a balanced, non-ideological approach, favoring lower taxes and reform of overreaching government regulations, along with support for the state’s clean-energy goals and environmental protection.

(Yes, without breaking the bank or pushing us onto the street.)

Two of the state’s most pressing problems — the crisis in housing affordability and the state’s neglected infrastructure — are caused, Cox argues, by flawed government decisions and policies. The cost of building a house or fixing a mile of road is far higher in California than in other states because of accumulated rules, fees and taxes that have themselves become a greater problem than whatever problem they were originally intended to address.

It is time for a change.

(Yes, we need a change, a change away from the Democratic Party! The Democrat party has ruined California for countless millions, men and women who just want to live their lives and place a posterity for their children and grand-children.)

Gavin Newsom is a thoughtful leader who cares about the future of California, but as a longtime officeholder he has deep connections to many of the interest groups and politicians that have been part of the problem. That’s evident from Newsom’s careful two-step on both sides of major issues.

(He has neither respect nor regard for the rule of law or the rights of citizens to make wise decisions for the citizenry. San Francisco has turned into a complete sh*thole, with homeless transients fighting each other, graffiti and trash all over the streets, and lawless thugs attack innocent passers-by. The business climate is beyond abysmal, and the housing costs are unreal.

No decent working person can afford to live in San Francisco, or anywhere in the Bay Are vicinity. It’s unreal!

And now Gavin Newsom wants to ruin the entire state of California, too?)

(Gavin Newsom has no integrity, no ideas, no interest in doing what is best for the state of California. He only cares about his vapid political ambitions. Nothing more. He is a selfish progressive troll more interested in scoring points and other men’s wives.

Please, California, we can do better than Newsom)!

That yes-and-no approach may encourage interest groups to write checks to the Newsom campaign in the hope that the wind will shift in their direction. But it leaves voters with no idea what the policies of his administration would be, or how much they will cost.

(Actually, we can know what the cost will be. Gavin Newsom promised to sign an executive order which would give taxpayer-funded healthcare to illegal aliens. He said that. He doesn’t just want single-payer, he wants to hand out all the goodies to illegal aliens, full-on lawbreakers who are destroying our state and want to destroy the country.

This man is a thoughtless, lawless thug who has no business serving in any public capacity.)

A government dominated by one party lacks the necessary checks and balances to ensure that policies are fully vetted before they become law. In California, that has too often led to reckless increases in spending, especially on pensions for government workers, creating endless pressure for tax increases at both the state and local level.

(We need Republicans, real Republicans in Sacramento. No,hacks, no “hell-no” politicos out for themselves and looking at some easy sinecure on a County Board of Supervisors when they leave Sacramento.)

We need representatives who will care for the needs, the concerns of American citizens.

For perspective, in the time since Newsom was elected lieutenant governor, from 2011-12 to the current fiscal year, state general fund spending has ballooned over 61 percent from $86 billion to nearly $139 billion.

(We spend too much money. Thank you, Democrats. We need more than balance, however. We need restoration of the rule of law, of natural rights, of individual liberty along with checks and balances in the better interests of the citizens, not illegal aliens, not special interests, not corrupt union bosses.)

California needs steady economic growth and high-wage jobs to bring in the revenue required to pay its bills and build its future. That can’t be achieved with unsustainable government spending and even higher taxes. It certainly can’t be achieved if businesses are driven into the ground or out of the state by over-regulation, increased costs and uncertainty about future policies.

(I wish that the local and statewide press would spend more time focusing on the unprecedented assault on our rights. I wish that elected officials would remember their oath of office to the United States Constitution and the California State Constitution. When will our elected officials remember that they work for us, not the other way around?

We can make them remember. We can start holding these elected frauds accountable and make them respond to our concerns once again. No more of this barren, brazen, broken-down disregard for the rule of law. Enough is enough.)

Recent polls indicate that the race for governor has tightened and both sides say turnout will be key. Infrequent voters may come out to cast ballots for Proposition 6 to repeal the gas tax increase, and that would help Cox, who chaired the effort to qualify the measure and signed the ballot argument in support of it.

(Let’s face it. Part of the reason why we see the press groups favoring Republicans is that they see these candidates with more than a bare chance of winning.)

Newsom might be helped by a surge of progressive Democrats who are hungry to seize control of the state party from established Democratic leaders like Sen. Dianne Feinstein.



(Dianne Feinstein is a disgrace like Kevin De Leon. They are both unrepentant left-wing frauds who spend money that they do not have, and they are actively undermining our lives and livelihoods as Americans. California is still very much America, folks, and we the people are actively proving these facts. The Democratic Party thought they could get away with running our state into the ground. They have brazenly defied federal law. They want us to pay for the entire world to overrun our borders. They put illegal aliens, welfare recipients, and felons ahead of law-abiding citizens and their families. All of this is wrong, and we cannot tolerate this abuse of power any longer.

All of this must cease, and everyone Californian needs to wake up and take a firm stand against all of this abuse and failure. We need to vote for John Cox, we need to Make California Great Again, and we need to ensure that the rule of law is restored, and our natural rights respected once again.)

One growing group won’t be casting ballots. They’re the former California residents who will vote this year in Arizona, Nevada, Texas and other states where the cost of living in California no longer troubles them.

(I refuse to leave. I will fight to the end, and we need John Cox in the Governor’s mansion to help with our fight.)

John Cox offers common-sense leadership that will encourage economic growth, expand housing opportunities and reverse the state’s affordability crisis. He has our endorsement for governor.