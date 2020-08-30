By

Bigots unite! You have Prop. 16 on the ballot to allow discrimination against Asians, Hispanics, Native Americans and white folks. If you love the KKK, you will love Prop. 16—another in a long line of hate filled policies, from Jim Crow laws, segregation, demeaning affirmative action laws saying blacks are incapable of getting into college or getting a job without government mandating it. “Proposition 16 seeks to overturn Proposition 209, which passed in 1996 and placed in the California constitution the following language: “The state shall not discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education, or public contracting.” In adopting Proposition 209, the SCNG newspapers observed, “voters affirmed the principle that government should judge people on equal terms and not on the basis of immutable characteristics.” Prop. 16 is the type of Democrat racism seen in the Old south till the 1960’s—end racism in California, vote NO on Prop. 16.

Southern California News Group Publications Endorse No on Proposition 16 Campaign

Calls for Defense of Equality and Proposition 209

Orange County Register, 8/29/20

SAN DIEGO, CA – August 29, 2020 – Southern California News Group (SCNG) publications yesterday called on voters in California to vote NO on Proposition 16 in this November’s election. SCNG is the owner of leading regional and local newspapers, including the Orange County Register.

Proposition 16 seeks to overturn Proposition 209, which passed in 1996 and placed in the California constitution the following language: “The state shall not discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education, or public contracting.”

In adopting Proposition 209, the SCNG newspapers observed, “voters affirmed the principle that government should judge people on equal terms and not on the basis of immutable characteristics.”

Proposition 16 rejects this fundamental American principle. SCNG publications are calling on voters in California to reject this measure this November.

The No on Proposition 16 campaign is grateful to SCNG publications for their thoughtful endorsement and for their courageous stance in defense of equal opportunity.

The editorials of SCNG publications calling for a NO vote on Proposition 16 are provided in hyperlinks below.

