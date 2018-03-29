By

As expected, women are rushing to carry a gun. In this case they are buying yoga pants with pockets especially designed to hold your weapon. Why the immature on campuses, not caring if they become victims, women have decided against victimhood. So much so, they are carrying guns while going to yoga class. “The $99 “Signature Pant” have nine pockets designed to carry “all your essentials” – such as your gun – and are already sold out in three sizes, the company’s website states: “With nine pockets, these versatile high-rise quality leggings were designed to hold all your essentials that make you carry with confidence.” The Alexo Athletica website proclaims its support for the Second Amendment and a woman’s right to defend herself: If you see a women in yoga pants, she may be ready to protect herself. A word of warning.

Sportswear Company Selling Out of New Line of Gun-Pocket Yoga Pants

By Craig Bannister, cnsnews, 3/28/18

Alexo Athletica, a company that proudly supports the Second Amendment, has introduced a new line of yoga pants designed to allow women to “carry with confidence” and comfort.

The $99 “Signature Pant” have nine pockets designed to carry “all your essentials” – such as your gun – and are already sold out in three sizes, the company’s website states:

“With nine pockets, these versatile high-rise quality leggings were designed to hold all your essentials that make you carry with confidence.”

The Alexo Athletica website proclaims its support for the Second Amendment and a woman’s right to defend herself:

Alexo simply means to “defend and to help”. While big name athletic companies shy away from promoting one’s second amendment right and certainly have never built in the ability to do so, Alexo will never back down from supporting a woman’s right to choose how she defends herself while striving to bring the best in fashionable, functional active carry-wear to the market. Alexo is broadening the definition of the word “carry” to encompass whatever the women desires to carry in order to feel safe and be able to CARRY WITH CONFIDENCE.

Conservative pundit Tomi Lahren recently posted a photo on social media of her sporting the yoga pants with a gun comfortably tucked into one of the pockets.