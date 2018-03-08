By

Some in the city of Alameda have strange ways of opposing affordable, tax subsidized housing. In the case of the wife of the city Auditor, it is not the housing that troubles her, but that the low income people will have low income, cheap cars. The cars will break down, look ugly and dirty up the community. Elites come in all forms. “When the Alameda City Council revisits an 800-unit housing and commercial development at Alameda Point tonight, known as “Site A,” the spouse of the city’s elected city auditor says she will be strongly against the plan, saying it will worsen the island’s persistent traffic problems with more cars belonging to low-income residents. “I’m NOT in favor of more cars of low income housing on Alameda Point,” Kearney wrote in a lengthy subject line in one email. Kearney did not respond to an email asking for comment. Alameda Point Partners declined to comment.” Any wonder California has a housing problem—now the value of cars owned by low income people is a reason not to have homes built. Sick. The better answer would be to change government policies’ so the cost of homes were not so high. This is not about cars, it is about an out of control government forcing people into poverty or the State of Texas.

Spouse of Alameda’s elected city auditor says housing at Alameda Point will bring low-income cars

Steven Tavares, East Bay Citizen, 3/7/18

When the Alameda City Council revisits an 800-unit housing and commercial development at Alameda Point tonight, known as “Site A,” the spouse of the city’s elected city auditor says she will be strongly against the plan, saying it will worsen the island’s persistent traffic problems with more cars belonging to low-income residents.

Kelly Kearney, who owns a catering business at Alameda Point and is married to Alameda City Auditor Kevin Kearney, made her opposition to the plan clear in emails obtained by the East Bay Citizen to a representative of Alameda Point Partners, the developer behind the Site A plan.

“I’m NOT in favor of more cars of low income housing on Alameda Point,” Kearney wrote in a lengthy subject line in one email. Kearney did not respond to an email asking for comment. Alameda Point Partners declined to comment.

In a separate missive, this one sent to the entire Alameda City Council and some City Hall employees, Kearney added, increased traffic would ostensibly create a “freeway coming thru the middle of town” and lower the character and quality of life in Alameda.

“Sadly it’s no longer the sleepy little beach town it once was, heck, people don’t even know their neighbors. I am NOT in favor of further residential building or traffic or noise,” wrote Kearney.

The email later veers into an anti-union screed. A sentiment that has been proffered by City Auditor Kearney and City Treasurer Kevin Kennedy over the years. The pair often appear before the City Council warning city officials for the need to reel in employee pension costs. “The Kevins,” as they are known, are also often the targets of disparagement from the Alameda Firefighters union.

Kelly Kearney appears to share a dislike, in particular of the firefighters union. In one comment, she questioned whether increased funding for infrastructure would even make its way toward fixing streets and street lights at Alameda Point.

“Somehow any extra funds will be squirreled away to pay benefit plans for all those public safety employees who don’t live here,” wrote Kearney. “Stop selling us short. We’re sick of it.”

In another jab at the union, Kearney concluded one email with an apparent message to the firefighters. “P.S. Please don’t burn down my house.”

The Site A proposal, itself, has faced a number of stumbling blocks. Last year, Alameda Point Partners notified the city that it would default on the project, citing rising construction costs in the region. A new deadline was set for April 9.

The projects is slated to created 800 units of housing, with 200 set aside as affordable housing, and include 15 acres of open space. A new ferry terminal is scheduled to begin construction, along with 600,000 square feet of commercial space.