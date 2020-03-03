By

SRVUSD board could authorize use of temporary employees if teachers strike

District also considers disciplining teachers who discuss status of labor negotiations with students during class

by Ryan J. Degan, Danville/San Ramon.com, 2/3/20

As labor negotiations continue in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District, the Board of Education is preparing for the possibility of a strike and plans to consider authorizing Superintendent Rick Schmitt to hire replacement employees in the event that the teachers union calls for a strike — or other employee work stoppage affects district operations.

Set to be reviewed during the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, the item would allow the district to “provide necessary staffing” in the event of any strike, walk-out, slowdown, sick out or interruption of work that would interfere with the normal operations of the district.

“In the event of an employee work stoppage, it is the intent of the Board of Education to keep school open and operating,” Schmitt wrote in a staff report. “The resolution specifies actions that will be taken and provides specific authority to the superintendent and specified administrative staff until such time that the disruption is ended.”

While negotiations between district management and the San Ramon Valley Education Association representatives continue, the teachers union authorized its negotiators to initiate a strike by an approval rating of 98.2% should talks break down completely.

If Tuesday’s item is approved by the board, should the union authorize a strike or its members participate in a mass walk-out, the superintendent is authorized to hire temporary substitutes and independent contractors to fill whatever gaps the district needs filled to keep school operating.

District officials added that employees participating in a refusal to work will be documented, and employees would not allowed to use sick or vacation time while participating.

Tuesday’s item further states that the district may consider taking disciplinary actions against teachers who discuss the progress of negotiations with students during the school day.

The SRVUSD Board of Education is set to hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the district offices, 699 Old Orchard Drive in Danville.

In other business

* Talks over labor negotiations will continue throughout Tuesday’s meeting, with board members considering tentative agreements meet with the California School Employee Association.

* Reviewing the district’s financial situation, board members plan to spend a portion of Tuesday’s meeting discussing the 2019-20 second interim financial report — a relatively routine item the district will review twice a year.

* Next up, the board plans to vote for a delegate to represent the interests of the district on the California School Boards Association.

* District officials are also set to hear a presentation on the upcoming Teacher of the Year award.

* Prior to the start of their regular meeting, board members will also meet for a closed session not open to the public where they will review a student expulsion case, discuss potential public employment opportunities, meet with legal counsel over existing litigation and discuss ongoing labor negotiations with district negotiators.