Staff coronavirus vaccine mandate sparking changes at some LAUSD schools today — and protests, too

Also Monday, some students and parents in district are participating in statewide School Walk Out

By Linh Tat, LA Daily News, 10/18/21

Some Los Angeles Unified students who showed up to school Monday, Oct. 18, may have been surprised to find they had a new teacher, or that their favorite bus driver or campus aide was no longer there to greet them.

That’s because it was the first day that LAUSD’s vaccination mandate for employees took effect: any staff member who hadn’t submitted proof of having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine wasn’t allowed to show up to work in person.

At the same time, other students woke up and learned they weren’t going to school as usual. Instead, their parents kept them home or took them to rallies to protest coronavirus vaccine mandates.

Coincidentally, a statewide school walkout was also planned for Monday, with parents throughout California asked to keep their kids out of school to protest student vaccination mandates, including one set by the state that has yet to take effect.

Locally, parents protested LAUSD’s own vaccination mandate for students, which requires students 12 and older involved in sports or other extracurricular activities to receive their second Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine dose by Oct. 31 and for all other eligible students to get their shots before second semester.

Additionally, some parents and LAUSD employees rallied outside their schools to protest the district’s staff vaccination mandate.

About a dozen people, including some unvaccinated employees who were told not to come to work, rallied before school started outside Saticoy Elementary in North Hollywood.

Hovseph Saponghian, a teacher’s assistant since August 2019, said he’s not against vaccines in general — he received all mandatory immunization shots when he was younger and have gotten flu shots in the past — but he’s not comfortable with getting a COVID-19 shot yet because the vaccines are relatively new.

With her daughter Ella Baindourov, 6, Nara Varderesyan leads parents in protest of a vaccine mandate in schools at Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood on Monday, October 18, 2021. Baindourov, a first grader, has a prescription not to wear a mask at school and is now not being allowed to attend without a mask.

Saponghian said over the weekend that the district hasn’t granted him an accommodation though he’s requested a religious exemption, so he expects he’ll only get paid through the end of this month. Saponghian said he doesn’t have much savings and is taking classes at Cal State Northridge to become a teacher.

Because he’s supposed to earn his bachelor’s degree after next semester, Saponghian said he’ll likely finish the program. But the mandates for school employees to get their COVID-19 shots has in some ways left a bitter taste in his mouth.

“It discourages me from even wanting to be a teacher,” he said. “They’re telling me what I need to do, what I need or don’t need. …I was there (at Saticoy Elementary) 2½ years. It’s like they don’t care.”

District officials have repeatedly said they believe the benefits of the vaccines outweigh the risks.

“Vaccinations are an essential part of the multi-layered protection against COVID-19 and requiring employees to be vaccinated is one of the best ways to serve our school community, on and off-campus,” LAUSD interim Superintendent Megan Reilly wrote in a letter to the schools community last week.

It’s unclear how many teachers and other district employees weren’t allowed to return to work this morning because of the vaccination mandate. On Friday, the district reported that 97% of classroom teachers, 97% of administrators and 95% of classified supervisors — such as administrative assistants and cafeteria or plant managers — were partially or fully vaccinated.

That means the vast majority of these employees should have reported to work as usual.

But in a district with about 73,000 employees, it also leaves potentially thousands of workers at home. In some cases, teachers with medical or religious exemptions may have been reassigned to teach remotely in the district’s online independent study program.

The district has not provided a recent figure on what LAUSD’s overall staff vaccination rate is, nor information about how many employees in other roles — such as bus drivers, cafeteria workers or counselors — haven’t been vaccinated.

Employees had through the weekend to get their first dose of a vaccine.

United Teachers Los Angeles, the union representing teachers, informed its members on Thursday that 95% of everyone in its bargaining unit — which includes counselors, librarians, school nurses and other certificated employees — were partially or fully vaccinated. The union represents about 34,000 employees.

Service Employees International Union Local 99 — which represents nearly 30,000 custodians, food service workers, bus drivers, special education assistants and other classified employees at LAUSD — also reported that 83% of its members had provided proof of having received at least one dose of vaccine as of Thursday. A spokesperson for the union indicated that some members were having problems uploading their records, and that the vaccination rate likely would increase once those issues were resolved.

The head of the Classified School Employees Association did not respond to an inquiry about the vaccination rate of its members. CSEA represents various office and clerical workers.