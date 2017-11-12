Staffers accuse Devon Mathis of sexism, partying, bullying

By

The Democrats have made public, so far, the sexual harassers Senator Mendoza and Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra. More to come, including the relationship of Senate Democrat leader Kevin DeLeon—roommate of Mendoza. The GOP, so far, has Assemblyman Devon Mathis. Mathis is accused in a sexual assault in Sacramento. Now we know there is more to the story. “While Sacramento police investigate accusations that Assemblyman Devon Mathis committed a sexual assault, a Times-Delta investigation has revealed new allegations of heavy drinking and overt sexism toward a senior staff member. At the same time, his ex-wife pleaded with the court for sole custody after making allegations against Mathis for child abuse and attempted spousal rape. The claims of child abuse, forwarded multiple times to law enforcement for review, never ended in criminal charges. While they share legal custody, Amber Mathis Gomez has primary physical custody. The newspaper’s reporting also shows that complaints raised with the Assembly Rules Committee were dismissed with minimal explanation and in at least one case, the Assembly’s human resources director appeared ready to accept a staffer’s resignation rather than further investigate complaints.” I first met Mathis in October, 2015. He took the floor of the California Republican Party convention to defend his view that the Republican Party should NOT be allowed to nominate candidates for office. He said, “without Prop. 14 I would not be here today.” He got that right—questions of assault, drunkenness, donors demanding he end his “partying”. Devon Mathis is the poster child for ending Prop. 14—and for the voters to say no to over grown teenagers and bullies. How soon will we see his statement offering apologies for “any misunderstandings” and his entrant into the quick-fix rehabilitation center, over a weekend?

Staffers accuse Mathis of sexism, partying, bullying

Eric Woomer and Sheyanne N Romero, Visalia Times-Delta, 11/10/17

Assembly District 26 is embroiled in scandal and its representative has stayed silent as accusations of misconduct mount.

While Sacramento police investigate accusations that Assemblyman Devon Mathis committed a sexual assault, a Times-Delta investigation has revealed new allegations of heavy drinking and overt sexism toward a senior staff member.

At the same time, his ex-wife pleaded with the court for sole custody after making allegations against Mathis for child abuse and attempted spousal rape.

The claims of child abuse, forwarded multiple times to law enforcement for review, never ended in criminal charges. While they share legal custody, Amber Mathis Gomez has primary physical custody.

The newspaper’s reporting also shows that complaints raised with the Assembly Rules Committee were dismissed with minimal explanation and in at least one case, the Assembly’s human resources director appeared ready to accept a staffer’s resignation rather than further investigate complaints.

With well-positioned challengers such as Visalia Mayor Warren Gubler lining up to vie for his seat, Mathis faces criticism on multiple fronts. Large donors are fleeing. Supporters are turning their backs. Staff members have been quitting, in some cases being fired.

The District 26 Assembly operation is in turmoil. And the assemblyman himself has limited public appearances. He surfaced Thursday during a sponsored movie screening of “Thank you for your service,” in Visalia.

Mathis’ former District Director Janie Sustaita, who spoke publicly for the first time about her experiences, said she was routinely bullied, degraded and subjected to overt sexism by Mathis himself and by others while he stood by. Through a spokeswoman, Mathis denied Sustaita’s allegations.

The Assembly’s human resources division dismissed Sustaita’s complaints, accepting her resignation, rather than investigating claims of a hostile work environment.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Jacobs also said the sexual assault allegations, which are unrelated to Sustaita, are false and unfounded.

“Until there is a victim, we certainly are not going to comment on erroneous claims,” said Jacobs.

Questions about Mathis’ behavior come at a time when women who work in the state capitol have been streaming forward to describe what they call a culture of sexual harassment and abuse by powerful men who take advantage of their status. Hundreds of female lawmakers, staffers, lobbyists and others have signed an open letter describing such behavior as “pervasive”. The state Senate has launched an external investigation of its own affairs, though the Assembly has not.

Mathis declined to speak to the Times-Delta on multiple occasions, referring all questions to his communications director. In addition to denying all the allegations made against him, Jacobs questioned the motives of those making them.

Personal life, political crisis

Mathis’ ex-wife, Amber Mathis Gomez, has accused the assemblyman of abusing their three children. She also wrote in court documents that he tried to rape her prior to their divorce, which was finalized in 2012. The accusations, filed in court records related to their child custody agreement, were made between 2012 and 2016. Mathis won his first term in office in 2014.

Questions about Mathis’ behavior spilled over into his political life, as well.

In March, a group of donors sat Mathis down at the Visalia Country Club and told him his behavior was unacceptable, according to two people who attended. The donors warned him that his partying had gotten out of control and threatened to pull support if he didn’t control his drinking.

“Devon Mathis didn’t handle himself well,” said a donor who attended that meeting and spoke on condition of anonymity. “It was up to him to change his behavior or we wouldn’t support him.”

Sustaita said she and then-Chief of Staff Sean Doherty continued the conversation the same week, urging Mathis to be more thoughtful of his responsibility to the district.

It was a month after that meeting, on April 13, that the sexual assault allegedly occurred. That is the case Sacramento police confirm is under investigation. Detectives have released no further details, and although a conservative blogger has published the allegations in detail, the Times-Delta has chosen not to recount them unless they are further substantiated by police or first-hand witnesses.

“We took turns babysitting him. That’s what we called it,” said Sustaita.

Within the last year, the assemblyman has gone through three chiefs of staff with a total of more than 30 years of Sacramento experience.

Those firings have led to at least one lawsuit, a wrongful termination case Doherty filed this week.

Troubles at home

Mathis and Gomez married in 2005, according to court documents. The couple had three boys.

Gomez claims in a court document Mathis’ behavior began to change in December of 2011. He was attending Fresno State University at the time.

“His partying escalated, he was drunk around the children, he refused to watch the children when I was working, and he even tried to rape me,” Gomez stated in court documents.

Gomez did not return a call from the Times-Delta seeking comment. Her written filing did not elaborate on the attempted rape allegation, and Mathis did not address it in his written response to the courts.

In court, she fought for sole custody of the children with Mathis having supervised visits on alternate weekends. The court settled on joint custody, with primary physical custody to Gomez.

On Aug. 4, 2012, Gomez said in a filing with Tulare County Superior Court child protective staff interviewed two of Mathis’ children. The boys told the investigator their “daddy” threw a butter knife at one of the boys, Gomez wrote.

Gomez said in court records the matter was turned over to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Mathis fought back.

“(Gomez) has displayed a pattern of behavior that is inconsistent at best and she has trouble putting the needs of our children before her own,” Mathis wrote.

When questioned by Fresno police regarding the incident with his two sons, Mathis said he showed officers there were no marks on the children.

Claims of child abuse arose again three years later.

On Jan. 28, 2016, Gomez filed a declaration regarding custody and visitation after she said Mathis violated the court’s order that Mathis not use “corporal punishment” on his children.

According to court documents, Mathis had spanked one his children hard enough to leave bruises on the boy’s buttocks.

“Over the past several years, there have been four reports to CPS against (Mathis) regarding abuse to the children. He has serious anger management problems and post-traumatic stress disorder that is why he receives VA disability. He cannot seem to control his impulsive behavior or his temper,” Gomez said.

Mathis responded to the declaration by admitting he did spank his son six times on the boy’s bare buttocks.

“When I was spanking (the child) I was not angry, I was in full control of my feelings,” he stated.

The assemblyman wrote in his filing that he attempted to discipline his son through other means but felt spanking was the way to correct his child’s behavior. The Times-Delta is not naming the child because he is a minor involved in a case of alleged abuse, and is only giving identifiable information about him because there is no other way to describe the allegations against a sitting lawmaker.

“I feel real bad that my spanking caused the bruises on (child’s) bottom, but I felt (he) had put me in a position that I did not have a choice but to spank him,” Mathis wrote.

Gomez said she called Visalia police, who conducted an investigation and forwarded the case to the district attorney’s office.

“We did receive a report from law enforcement with Devon Mathis as the named suspect in December of 2015. The case was reviewed by a supervising deputy district attorney who concluded no charges were warranted based on the facts presented in the police report,” Assistant District Attorney David Alavezos said in a statement to the Times-Delta. “The decision of the supervising deputy was further reviewed by an assistant district attorney who agreed with the supervisor that the case did not warrant filing.”

The police reports were sent to the Attorney General’s Office for review. The Attorney General declined to take further action, Alavezos said.

Conflict in the office

Mathis has lost several key members of his staff over the last year, including chiefs of staff, two district directors, an office manager and schedulers.

Recently, he changed his public relations staff, bringing on Jacobs.

Sustaita, the former district director, quit in July after filing formal complaints that Mathis and now-acting Chief of Staff Justin Turner created a hostile work environment.

Turner declined to comment to the Times-Delta but submitted a letter from the Assembly’s Human Resources Department saying no allegations against him could be substantiated by an investigator.

Sustaita, of Tulare, had worked for state Senator Andy Vidak prior to working for Mathis. She said Mathis recruited her because of her ties to the agricultural community.

Vidak told the Times-Delta he recommended Sustaita to Mathis.

“She was always there, doing her job,” Vidak said. “She was an outstanding employee.”

Sustaita began working for Mathis as a field representative in October 2016, a month before the general election.

She said she immediately had concerns about his behavior, both in private and at public events.

But in January, Mathis promoted Sustaita to district director. Sustaita said the same day he promoted her, Mathis threatened to fire her three times. He told her he should have hired a man instead, she said.

“He would close his eyes and rub his forehead,” she said. “You could see that anger building up.”

She said she spoke with Doherty, then chief of staff, who assured her, her job was safe.

With the promotion came a pay increase. But when Sustaita asked Mathis about the increase he told her she would have to wait until March, she said.

In March, she asked him again.

“He told me he gave it to (Justin Turner) because (Turner) was getting married and I had a rich boyfriend. Turner needed the money more than I did,” she said.

Sustaita kept logs of incidents. Eventually, she filed her formal complaint recounting these incidents, which was investigated by an outside attorney for the Assembly Rules Committee.

Among other things, Sustaita said she told human resources that Mathis told her she was too sensitive because she is a woman, threatened to replace her with a man and told her that a man would do a better job than her and that she did not need a raise because her “boy toy” boyfriend could support her.

She also alleged Mathis allowed Turner to verbally assault her on a regular basis. Her formal complaint states that Turner called her a “bitch” and a “snake.”

In a two-page response dated July 10, 2017, Assembly Human Resources Director Tosha M. Cherry said none of Sustaita’s complaints could be substantiated. The letter did not give a reason, but noted that she should report any retaliation that occurred as a result of her raising concerns.

Following Doherty’s termination, Sustaita said Mathis was on “a warpath.” She says it was a joke.

“The next day, I got written up for being disloyal to the Assemblyman for saying he was on a warpath,” she said. “The minute I said that I knew I was done. I was out of the circle.”

Sustaita provided the Times-Delta with a copy of the letter of admonishment, as well as her log of incidents, email correspondence to Cherry, and other documents related to her account.

During Tulare’s State of the City in May, Sustaita said she and Mathis got into an argument.

Sustaita alleges Mathis made a fist toward her.

“I told him, go ahead and do it,’” she said.

Sustaita went on medical leave days after the State of the City. That’s when she filed her complaint and documentation with Cherry. Those complaints couldn’t be substantiated.

“Human resources is not out to protect employees,” Sustaita said. “They are protecting the Assembly.”

When she returned to work on July 27, Sustaita said she was told her role in the office would change.

She resigned later that day.

In an email to Cherry provided to the Times-Delta, she wrote that she had returned to a “hostile work environment.” She wrote, “they win – I quit.”

Cherry responded by saying “I’m sorry to hear you had a difficult day” and said she would be willing to work with Sustaita on the issues. “If, however, you’ve determined that your preference is to resign at this time, I will process your resignation in our personnel system,” she wrote.

“I should not be ostracized for standing up for my rights,” Sustaita said. “I was discriminated against because I’m a female.”