Stanford discriminated against make students for a decade—and they lied to the students and the public about their discrimination. In fact Stanford STOLE money from male students for the past ten years. Anyone fired? Nope? Anyone suspended? Nope. Any apology and effort to reimburse the discriminated male students for the corruption? Stanford needs to fire all involved. “Do you want a better financial-aid offer from Stanford’s $225,000 MBA program? Self-identify as a woman. The elite university was caught lying to applicants going back to 2008 by claiming that “financial assistance was determined solely by a student’s calculated financial need.” Its average awards actually favored women over men regardless of their finances.” If the Administration lied about this—what else have they lied about? More proof that it is the Left that has become the headquarters for bigotry in America.

Stanford lied for a decade about discriminating against men in financial-aid decisions

Greg Piper, The College Fix, 2/2/18

Sorry we never told you about ‘incremental fellowship awards’

Do you want a better financial-aid offer from Stanford’s $225,000 MBA program? Self-identify as a woman.

The elite university was caught lying to applicants going back to 2008 by claiming that “financial assistance was determined solely by a student’s calculated financial need.” Its average awards actually favored women over men regardless of their finances.

The Wall Street Journal reports that eight years of financial data (2008-2015) on a shared storage drive were accessible to the entire Graduate School of Business for six months.

Second-year student Adam Allcock stumbled over the data, crunched the numbers and presented his 378-page analysis in November to Dean Jonathan Levin, who quizzed him on its methodology:

Mr. Allcock said he was already curious why he seemed more cost-conscious than many classmates.

His statistical analysis found that on average, women received more aid than men, and domestic students were offered more assistance than international ones, even if the students had nearly identical financial situations.

“This should not be possible,” Mr. Allcock recalls thinking.