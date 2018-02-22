Stanford: Men Claiming to be Women Can Attend Women Only Gym Classes

By

I love Stanford—it is a pervert’s haven. What would happen if tomorrow I decided I was a “woman”? Under the rules of the University, I could go into the women’s locker room and take a shower. How sick is that. The Left says we should believe science—I agree—DNA, not the thought of the day, perversion or confusion decides your gender. “It started offering “Women’s Only Training” on Monday and Wednesday afternoons, an idea hatched by the chairs of the “Inclusivity Committee” of the Recreation and Wellness department, according to The Stanford Daily. The limitation is only applied to men who identify as men, however: Men who identify as women are allowed in the space at all times. This method of “Inspiring a healthier Stanford” may in fact violate both the law and “Stanford’s own statement of nondiscrimination,” Perry told the Stanford student in an email the professor shared with The College Fix. Is there is IQ test to allow an Administrator a job at Stanford? Do students have to have a modicum a common sense—or do you have to be a pervert to qualify for enrollment?

Stanford protects inclusivity by banning men from the gym twice a week

Jorin Burkhart, The College Fix, 2/22/18



Michigan State University operated a women-only lounge going back to the Great Depression. The University of Michigan-Flint has excluded whites and males from consideration for certain faculty awards.

Economist Mark Perry filed civil rights complaints against both practices. Now the UM-Flint professor is training his sights on another gender-segregated space: a gym at Stanford University.

A student at the elite private university asked for Perry’s help publicizing the new no-men hours in a space at Stanford’s Arrillaga Outdoor Education and Recreation Center.

It started offering “Women’s Only Training” on Monday and Wednesday afternoons, an idea hatched by the chairs of the “Inclusivity Committee” of the Recreation and Wellness department, according to The Stanford Daily.

The limitation is only applied to men who identify as men, however: Men who identify as women are allowed in the space at all times.

This method of “Inspiring a healthier Stanford” may in fact violate both the law and “Stanford’s own statement of nondiscrimination,” Perry told the Stanford student in an email the professor shared with The College Fix.

Perry suggested the segregated workout program was hypocritical in a full analysis: “So in the new upside-down world on college campuses, ‘excluding’ half of the campus from a university facility for four hours per week is celebrated as advancing ‘inclusivity’?”