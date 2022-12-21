Stanford is under Federal investigation for it hated of white males, of Jews and segregation. Add to the list STUPITY.
Literally they want to outlaw the word “grandfather” for being racist.
“Original: grandfather
Swap: legacy
Reason: ‘This term has its roots in the “grandfather clause” adopted by Southern states to deny voting rights to Blacks’
Original: guru
Swap: expert, subject matter expert (SME), primary, leader, teacher, guide
Reason: ‘In the Buddhist and Hindu traditions, the word is a sign of respect. Using it casually negates its original value’
For $60,000 a year your child could get a world class indoctrination. For $20,000 a year they could instead go to a real College to get an education. If you think the term grandfather is racist run to the nearest psych ward and check yourself in.
Stanford University Releases List of ‘Harmful’ and ‘Racist’ Words to Eliminate – Including ‘American,’ ‘Grandfather,’ and ‘Long Time, No See’
By Cristina Laila, The Gateway Pundit, 12/20/22
The woke losers at Stanford University released a list of ‘harmful language’ to eliminate in an effort to be more sensitive to marginalized groups.
The guide, titled “The Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative,” featured “10 ‘harmful language’ sections outlined in the index: ableist, ageism, colonialism, culturally appropriative, gender-based, imprecise language, institutionalized racism, person-first, violent and additional considerations.’”
Stanford University eliminated the word “American” because “This term often refers to people from the United States only, thereby insinuating that the US is the most important country in the Americas (which is actually made up of 42 countries)”
The words “brave” and “grandfather” and “long time, no see” because they are insensitive to indigenous peoples and women.
Below is a partial list of banned words:
Original: walk-in
Swap: drop-in, open office
Reason: ‘Ableist language that trivializes the experiences of people living with disabilities’
Original: brave
Swap: none/do not use
Reason: ‘This term perpetuates the stereotype of the “noble courageous savage,” equating the Indigenous male as being less than a man’
Original: man hours
Swap: person hours, effort hours, labor time
Reason: ‘This term reinforces male-dominated language’
Original: American
Swap: US Citizen
Reason: ‘This term often refers to people from the United States only, thereby insinuating that the US is the most important country in the Americas (which is actually made up of 42 countries)’
Original: whitespace
Swap: empty space
Reason: ‘Assigns value connotations based on color (white = good), an act which is subconsciously racialized’
Original: prostitute
Swap: person who engages in sex work
Reason: ‘Using person-first language helps to not define people by just one of their characteristics’
Original: kill(ing) two birds with one stone
Swap: accomplish(ing) two things at once
Reason: ‘This expression normalizes violence against animals’
Original: trigger warning
Swap: content note
Reason: ‘The phrase can cause stress about what’s to follow. Additionally, one can never know what may or may not trigger a particular person’
