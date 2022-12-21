By

Stanford is under Federal investigation for it hated of white males, of Jews and segregation. Add to the list STUPITY. Literally they want to outlaw the word “grandfather” for being racist. “Original: grandfather Swap: legacy Reason: ‘This term has its roots in the “grandfather clause” adopted by Southern states to deny voting rights to Blacks’ Original: guru Swap: expert, subject matter expert (SME), primary, leader, teacher, guide Reason: ‘In the Buddhist and Hindu traditions, the word is a sign of respect. Using it casually negates its original value’ For $60,000 a year your child could get a world class indoctrination. For $20,000 a year they could instead go to a real College to get an education. If you think the term grandfather is racist run to the nearest psych ward and check yourself in.

Stanford University Releases List of ‘Harmful’ and ‘Racist’ Words to Eliminate – Including ‘American,’ ‘Grandfather,’ and ‘Long Time, No See’

By Cristina Laila, The Gateway Pundit, 12/20/22

The woke losers at Stanford University released a list of ‘harmful language’ to eliminate in an effort to be more sensitive to marginalized groups.

The guide, titled “The Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative,” featured “10 ‘harmful language’ sections outlined in the index: ableist, ageism, colonialism, culturally appropriative, gender-based, imprecise language, institutionalized racism, person-first, violent and additional considerations.’”

Stanford University eliminated the word “American” because “This term often refers to people from the United States only, thereby insinuating that the US is the most important country in the Americas (which is actually made up of 42 countries)”

The words “brave” and “grandfather” and “long time, no see” because they are insensitive to indigenous peoples and women.

Below is a partial list of banned words:

Original: walk-in

Swap: drop-in, open office

Reason: ‘Ableist language that trivializes the experiences of people living with disabilities’

Original: grandfather

Swap: legacy

Reason: ‘This term has its roots in the “grandfather clause” adopted by Southern states to deny voting rights to Blacks’

Original: guru

Swap: expert, subject matter expert (SME), primary, leader, teacher, guide

Reason: ‘In the Buddhist and Hindu traditions, the word is a sign of respect. Using it casually negates its original value’

Original: brave

Swap: none/do not use

Reason: ‘This term perpetuates the stereotype of the “noble courageous savage,” equating the Indigenous male as being less than a man’

Original: man hours

Swap: person hours, effort hours, labor time

Reason: ‘This term reinforces male-dominated language’

Original: American

Swap: US Citizen

Reason: ‘This term often refers to people from the United States only, thereby insinuating that the US is the most important country in the Americas (which is actually made up of 42 countries)’

Original: whitespace

Swap: empty space

Reason: ‘Assigns value connotations based on color (white = good), an act which is subconsciously racialized’

Original: prostitute

Swap: person who engages in sex work

Reason: ‘Using person-first language helps to not define people by just one of their characteristics’

Original: kill(ing) two birds with one stone

Swap: accomplish(ing) two things at once

Reason: ‘This expression normalizes violence against animals’

Original: trigger warning

Swap: content note

Reason: ‘The phrase can cause stress about what’s to follow. Additionally, one can never know what may or may not trigger a particular person’