By

The Left wants to kill us. Berkeley and several other cities have outlawed non re-useable cups at places like Starbucks. They want to save the Earth. Now that we have the coronavirus—they want to stop the use of re-useable mugs. Why? Because they could carry the virus. Yet, so far 11 people have died of the virus—and in any given year between 26,000 and 75,000 people die of the flu? What about “saving” their lives. “The spread of the coronavirus in the United States is beginning to affect several industries across the country as companies announce steps aimed at curbing transmission of the virus. Starbucks Coffee Company announced on Wednesday that it was taking “precautionary steps in response to this emerging public health impact,” in an open letter. “First and foremost, the health and well-being of our partners and customers remains top of mind and our highest priority, and we will continue to act thoughtfully and courageously,” the letter read. I am confused. They want to stop deaths due to the coronavirus—but NOT the deaths due to the flu. Hypocrites. Make the use of non reusable cups mandatory—save lives!!

Starbucks Announces It Will Temporarily Stop Using Re-Usable Cups Amid Coronavirus Fears

Bradley Cortright, IJR March 5, 202 3/5/20

The spread of the coronavirus in the United States is beginning to affect several industries across the country as companies announce steps aimed at curbing transmission of the virus.

Starbucks Coffee Company announced on Wednesday that it was taking “precautionary steps in response to this emerging public health impact,” in an open letter.

“First and foremost, the health and well-being of our partners and customers remains top of mind and our highest priority, and we will continue to act thoughtfully and courageously,” the letter read.

First, the company said it would step up “cleaning and sanitizing” efforts in its stores and added that it would increase labor time to support that.

Additionally, it said that the company would implement a temporary ban on the use of reusable cups or the ceramic “for here” dishes. However, it would continue to give 10 cent discounts to customers who ask for the “for here’” mugs or bring in a reusable cup.

“We are pausing the use of personal cups and ‘for here’ ware in our stores. We will continue to honor the 10-cent discount for anyone who brings in a personal cup or asks for ‘for here’ ware.”

Starbucks also said that it had “modified or postponed large meetings” and put a hold on domestic and international air travel until the end of March.

In Washington state — where Starbucks’ headquarters is based — one county urged more than 2 million people to work from home in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus in that state.

The move by Starbucks comes as several companies announced new steps aimed at slowing transmission of the virus. Online retail giant Amazon and other technology companies have asked employees to work from home in some locations.

The virus has also impacted Hollywood, where the production companies behind the James Bond series announced on Wednesday that the release of the latest installment of the film would be delayed by months due to the virus, as IJR has previously reported.