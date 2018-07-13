By

Starbucks’ Straw Ban Won’t Help The Planet, But Will Hurt The Disabled

Investors Business Daily, 7/12/2018

Corporate Correctness: Starbucks won raves from environmentalists for its ban on straws. But while a strawless Starbucks won’t do anything to help the environment, it will discriminate against the disabled. Virtue signaling can be a tricky business.

Under pressure from environmentalists, the coffee giant says that it will replace plastic straws with sippy-cup style lids at all of its stores by 2020. The company isn’t the first to do so, although it is the biggest. Hilton and Marriott hotels said they’re removing plastic straws at many of their hotels. American Airlines said it will get rid of plastic straws starting this November. Various cities have or plan to impose bans.

Why have straws become the bête noire of the green lobby and progressive CEOs? Because some straws end up in the ocean.

We’ll concede that polluting the oceans with plastic is bad. But environmentalists aggressively pushing this straw ban are using phony statistics while ignoring the real problem.

Almost every story on banning plastic straws cites the same statistic — that Americans use 500 million straws a day — which is based on a 9-year-old’s “research” project he did in 2011. (A more reliable estimate is 175 million .)

Whatever the number, straw bans in the U.S. will have virtually no impact on the world’s plastic pollution problem. Not only do straws represent a tiny portion of plastic waste that ends up in the ocean, but the U.S. itself accounts for less than 1% of the marine plastic in the world’s oceans, according to a 2015 study published in the journal Science . Europe’s coastal countries, by contrast, account for almost 3%.

Just five countries — China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Sri Lanka — are responsible for more than half of the plastic entering the ocean each year.