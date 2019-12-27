Starr: Moving Oxnard Forward (By Making Gov’t Honest)

Government is corrupt. Over the past fifty years I have seen corrupt government, politicians and Fake News. Nothing matches the corruption that emanates from Oxnard, in Ventura County. The city council openly uses tax dollars for political purposes, especially to raise taxes and water rates on the people of this mostly Hispanic town. You would call this racism, except that most of the government is also Hispanic.
“Though the city provided us with copies of the contracts, they denied us the actual survey questionnaire and the data. The city claims that the questionnaire itself, as well as the results of the survey are “trade secrets,” so they are therefore exempt from disclosure.
We all know what trade secrets are. The formula for Coca Cola is a trade secret, and that company has legitimate business reasons for not sharing that formula with the world.
When the city’s pollster phoned 600 Oxnard voters and read a questionnaire to them over the phone, it’s rather absurd to argue that’s it became a trade secret that can’t be disclosed to person number 601.
Oxnard city management wishes to portray itself as being transparent, but their actions say otherwise.
Unfortunately, the city won’t release the information to the public unless ordered by a judge, so we filed a lawsuit to make them comply with the law.
Starr has sued the city before, won most of his cases—and the city paid a lot of money in legal fees—includes his. This is why you never vote to give government more in taxes or bonds—they will abuse the residents and use the money to steal more from the population. Aaron Starr is a hero—using his own money to force Oxnard to be an honest city.
|Moving Oxnard Forward
|Aaron Starr, 12/26/19
