State approves $3B for EV infrastructure

Remember the story of the frog that jumped into the kettle of cold water—he enjoyed it. Then when the water got warmer, he thought nothing about it. Then it started to boil—and he realized he was part of an assisted suicide—HIS,
Now, the government is mandating that after 2035 you can no longer buy a gas powered car. In a couple of years the number of gas powered cars allowed sold will start being minimalized—even if you can’t afford a $66,000 that will be your choice. Or California will look like Cuba, where there appears to be few cars younger than the 1966 model.
Then when all the gas stations are gone, the government will be able to price you out of re-charging, ration the electricity that goes into your car, thus limiting your ability to go where ever and whenever you want.
It looks like the water is getting warmer—and on November 8, we voted to turn up the heat on ourselves..
Calmatters, 12/15/22
From CalMatters environment reporter Nadia Lopez: California energy officials on Wednesday approved a $2.9 billion plan to construct 90,000 new charging stations and create other zero-emission incentives to help accelerate the transition to electric vehicles and meet the state’s clean-energy goals.
The new $2.39 billion funding stream approved by the California Energy Commission is on top of $367.2 million previously allocated during the past two budget cycles and $142.8 million already in the fund for the program. The money comes from Newsom’s $54 billion climate package, which includes $10 billion for electric vehicle incentives and charging infrastructure. About $384 million comes from the federal government.
- Energy Commissioner Patty Monahan: “This plan is the biggest investment that any state has ever proposed for the build out of zero emission vehicle infrastructure. It’s unprecedented in its scale and it really is this golden moment in California, to be able to show the world how we can zero-out pollution from transportation.”
- Newsom, who vehemently opposed a November ballot measure that would have raised taxes on the wealthy to help fund electric vehicle programs, applauded the vote: “We are transforming transportation in California and scaling climate action in ways only California can — with jobs, innovation and health at the heart of our efforts,” he said in a statement.
The funds will be spent over the next four years and will primarily go towards charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, with $1.7 billion set aside for zero-emission vans, buses and other medium and heavy-duty trucks and $900 million for electric cars. Half of the money will go to low-income, disadvantaged communities. The funds will also be used to help auto manufacturers speed up deployment of electric models, produce low-carbon fuels and spur workforce development, among other programs.
- The plan also aims to construct about 170,000 new chargers to help meet the state’s mandate of 250,000 zero-emission vehicle chargers by 2025. Currently, there are about 80,000 public chargers statewide, with about another 17,000 on the way, according to state data.
- Costs to install charging stations depend on how powerful they are. Constructing a standard level 2 charger could cost between $7,000 to $11,000, while direct fast charging ranges from $100,000 to $120,000 per charger.
