State approves $3B for EV infrastructure

Remember the story of the frog that jumped into the kettle of cold water—he enjoyed it. Then when the water got warmer, he thought nothing about it. Then it started to boil—and he realized he was part of an assisted suicide—HIS,

Now, the government is mandating that after 2035 you can no longer buy a gas powered car. In a couple of years the number of gas powered cars allowed sold will start being minimalized—even if you can’t afford a $66,000 that will be your choice. Or California will look like Cuba, where there appears to be few cars younger than the 1966 model.

Then when all the gas stations are gone, the government will be able to price you out of re-charging, ration the electricity that goes into your car, thus limiting your ability to go where ever and whenever you want.

It looks like the water is getting warmer—and on November 8, we voted to turn up the heat on ourselves..