Gonzalez is trying to make sure she kills more jobs than a Depression. Watch as more wealthy people, people that invest in their community via charity and businesses, move to another State—making our deficit worse.

State Budget: Millionaires Tax for November Ballot?

Scott Lay, The Nooner, 6/8/20

STATE BUDGET: For the Bee, David Lightman and Sophia Bollag report that, with one week left for the Legislature to approve the state budget or face loss of pay, there are few signs that federal aid to the states are forthcoming soon — if at all. While they take different approaches, both Governor Newsom and majority Democrats count on federal assistance to avoid billions in cuts to state programs.

In Washington, the House, Senate and President Donald Trump need to agree on a package before anything can become law. Though there are some talks there’s little evidence of progress towards an agreement.

The House, which last month approved a $1 trillion state and local government aid package, has scheduled no votes until June 30.

In the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged a pause in stimulus legislation, and last week outlined a June schedule that does not include any such package. The Senate plans to spend the month considering nominations and major defense as well as land and conservation bills.

Conservative, liberal and moderate economic and policy experts are largely unified in their plea for more help as most states face sudden, huge deficits that by law have to be addressed.

“State and local governments desperately need financial support,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

…

States and cities got a total of $150 billion in a March 27 bill. California’s state government is slated to receive $9.5 billion, with its larger cities getting $5.2 billion.

The National Governors Association estimates that states need about $500 billion, a number largely in line with mainstream economic models. Sens. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, and Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, are sponsoring legislation to provide that money.

Their plan, co-sponsored by two other Republican and two Democratic senators, would allow the money to be used for a variety of services, including expanding testing capacity and contact tracing, provide further assistance to residents, local hospitals, small businesses and schools, and “maintaining critical services.”

For CalMatters, Dan Walters looks at the gap between the Legislature and Governor Newsom.

Both Newsom’s budget and the Legislature’s count on more than $4 billion from cutting back, but not eliminating, a couple of corporate tax breaks, but that’s pocket lint if the deficit is, as both budgets assume, $54 billion. There’s a lot of sentiment among Democratic legislators for a bigger tax increase of some kind, but there’s also concern that if enacted, it could backfire politically if seen as a drag on an already battered economy.

…

The only certainties are that a budget deal of some kind will be made by June 15, to protect legislators from losing their salaries, and that whatever they enact will be changed repeatedly over the next year as circumstances evolve.

Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego), who chairs Assembly Appropriations and chairs the powerful Latino Legislative Caucus, this morning tweeted polling results from David Binder Research and commented:

In order to reduce the outrageous level of inequality that exists in America today and to rebuild the disappearing middle class, we must support working families with a new tax on millionaires.

In a recent poll, 70% of likely CA voters support a #MillionairesTax.

I do too.

The poll of 600 was taken by telephone and online May 19-21 and acknowledges small sample sizes in the Sacramento Valley, San Joaquin Valley, Central Coast, and Inland Empire. The 70% number is after pro and con arguments, which are not provided.

The title used for the hypothetical ballot measure is “Tax on Personal Incomes Over $1 Million. Legislative Statute,” and the measure as described as increasing the marginal rate on income over $1 million by 2% from 13% to 15%, with fiscal estimates of $6 billion in yearly state revenues beginning in 2021-22 and increasing thereafter.

It’s an interesting play. If the Legislature puts this on the ballot, it could make the already difficult split roll property tax measure in even more jeopardy and could doom them both.