The State of California wants to protect drug addicts to take their drugs. The State is supporting the death of humans—literally, as well as killing the brain cells of the druggies. Newsom wants to assure drug addicts get their drugs, instead of treatment to get them off of drugs. “Today, Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) made public the response from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) regarding the needle distribution program in Chico. In the response, CDPH defends North Valley Harm Reduction Coalition’s (NVHRC) program without independently verifying any of the well-documented claims made against the organization. For example, local residents have seen first-hand that NVHRC does not provide referrals for drug counseling or treatment. “Obviously, CDPH did not do any sort of independent investigation into the needle distribution program in Chico,” said Gallagher. “If they had, these state officials would have realized the information being spoon fed to them by NVHRC is patently false. By neglecting to independently verify the facts, CDPH has failed in its oversight role. To me, this is unacceptable, and I intend to correct it.” But this is not all bad. The local police can monitor the distribution locations—and arrest any with drugs trying to get into the facility and the drug dealers selling drugs in the area surrounding the locations. Too bad Gavin Newsom and his administration prefer drug addicts to rehabilitated druggies.

State Defends Chico Needle Distribution Program

Department cites false information, fails to verify facts

Assemblyman James Gallagher, 2/28/20

CHICO – Today, Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) made public the response from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) regarding the needle distribution program in Chico.

In the response, CDPH defends North Valley Harm Reduction Coalition’s (NVHRC) program without independently verifying any of the well-documented claims made against the organization. For example, local residents have seen first-hand that NVHRC does not provide referrals for drug counseling or treatment.

“Obviously, CDPH did not do any sort of independent investigation into the needle distribution program in Chico,” said Gallagher. “If they had, these state officials would have realized the information being spoon fed to them by NVHRC is patently false. By neglecting to independently verify the facts, CDPH has failed in its oversight role. To me, this is unacceptable, and I intend to correct it.”

In their letter, CDPH suggested that NVHRC may need to expand its needle distribution program to Gridley and Oroville, where needles from Chico are being discovered by residents. Gallagher found this offer to be especially offensive.

“Handing out drug shoot up kits to addicts without providing referrals for treatment or counseling is flat out insane. It shouldn’t be happening in Chico and we certainly don’t want to see it expanded anywhere else,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher intends to submit a follow up letter to CDPH and provide further evidence that contradicts the fictional narrative being pushed by NVHRC.

A copy of Gallagher's original letter can be found here.