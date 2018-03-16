State (Democrats) proposes firing people with disabilities, replacing them with union members

Democrats love abortion, which kills females and babies of color. They love illegal aliens, especially those that kill Americans, think Kate Steinle. Democrats think taxes are too low, they hated the Trump tax cuts, more money for workers and the creation of jobs—Democrats prefer the jobless.

Now we find that Democrats, filled with compassion, want to fire 200 disabled people—so bribe paying union members can take their jobs. How sick are the Democrats to want to harm the disabled?

“More than 200 Californians, many with developmental disabilities, could lose their jobs and be replaced by union members under a state budget proposal. All of this at an ADDITIONAL cost to taxpayers of $3.6 million .

The proposal seeks to end a contract with PRIDE Industries, a non-profit organization that employs and serves more than 3,400 people with disabilities. PRIDE has provided janitorial services to the California Health Care Facility in Stockton since 2016.”

Add the insult to the injury—to pay off the extortionist unions, the Democrats want hard working Californians to pay an extra $3.6 million a year—that is called blackmail. Shame on Brown and his hatred for the disabled and love of extortionist that steal from the public. Why isn’t the mainstream media doing front page stories on this obvious corrupt payoff?